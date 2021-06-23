Michigan Basketball: Hunter Dickinson's G-League Camp Highlights

It wasn't all that long ago that Michigan Basketball's Hunter Dickinson announced he would be entering his name into the NBA draft and exploring his opportunities of playing at the next level. While the move came as a surprise to many among the Michigan fan base, Dickinson's decision makes perfect sense for a big-time center who has aspirations of playing at the highest level.

Dickinson recently accepted an invite to the NBA G-League Elite Camp, joining Michigan's newest transfer point guard DeVante' Jones, as well as former Wolverines Chaundee Brown and Mike Smith.

Along with going through a series of physical tests, roughly three dozen participants in attendance also competed in two 5-on-5 scrimmages. For his part, Dickinson finished the event averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

Though Dickinson performed relatively well during the event, the general consensus is that he didn't necessarily improve his draft stock with his performance and would definitely benefit from another year in Ann Arbor. Additionally, Dickinson didn't receive an invite to the NBA draft combine, which isn't exactly a positive sign for the 7-footer as he tests the NBA waters.

For Michigan fans, things seem to be trending in the right direction and it looks like the odds are pretty good that Dickinson will be back in Ann Arbor for the 2021 season - a reality that Dickinson himself is prepared for.

"The window is definitely open, that's why I was big on trying to get an NCAA certified agent," Dickinson said in an interview with the Big Ten Network. "I wanted guidance in the process but I also wanted to be able to retain my eligibility. That was a very important thing for me just so that I could have that safety net of always having the opportunity or the option to come back to school."