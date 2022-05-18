Future Wolverine Lands Role In Upcoming Movie

It looks like one future Wolverine is testing out his acting chops before he'll officially arrive in Ann Arbor this Spring. Jett Howard, son of Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard, is set to portray Carmelo Anthony in Lebron James' new biopic movie, "Shooting Stars."

The movie began filming this month in Akron and Cleveland and is expected to be released in 2023 on the NBC streaming service, Peacock.

Though Michigan fans are undoubtedly excited to see their new young talent on the big screen, they're even more excited to see him perform on the hardwood this year.

Howard, a 6-6, 180-pound wing out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla, is considered a bit of an unfinished product with a lot of upside. He's got great length, broad shoulders, above average athleticism, a solid jump shot and a pretty tight handle for a lengthy wing still growing into his body. There really isn't a glaring weakness in his gave but he still has room to get better at just about everything as well.

Michigan is set to welcome a four-man recruiting class consisting of three top-100 players and a fourth coming in at No. 114 per 247 Sports. All four players received a ratings boost to close out the cycle and all of them may have what it takes to contribute in year one.

Gregg Glenn III is the one player who may not be needed in year one. The 6-7, 215-pounder out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Calvary Christian Academy is physically ready for the college game, but he needs polish and figures to be behind guys like Jace Howard, Terrence Williams, Jett Howard and Caleb Houstan (if he returns) as a versatile, wing player who can play multiple positions.