Former Michigan star joins forces with Zion Williamson after blockbuster trade
Former Michigan shooting guard Jordan Poole etched his name in the history books while at Michigan. He hit an unforgettable game-winning last-second three against Houston in the 2018 NCAA Tournament that was as improbable as it was terrific. That shot propelled the young hungry Wolverines on a path to the National Championship game, where they ran into an absolute buzzsaw and were run off the floor by the Villanova Wildcats.
Against the advice of many around him, the young, brash Poole left Michigan early and entered the 2019 NBA Draft. The Golden State Warriors selected him with the 28th pick in the first round. A selection that had many NBA analysts scratching their heads in disbelief. After four successful seasons as a Warrior, where he averaged 20.4 points per game in 2022-23, he was traded to Washington. This move was intended to make Poole the number one option. He floundered a bit in Washington during his first year before finding his footing. After averaging a career-best 20.5 points per game last season, he is now being moved again.
Poole is heading to the Big Easy and the New Orleans Pelicans, where he will pair up with former Duke superstar Zion Williamson. New Orleans is looking for Poole's creativity, shot-making, and play-making ability to stretch the floor for Zion. Poole will be able to push the ball, and with Zion filling the wings, the Pelicans could become a force in the NBA.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -