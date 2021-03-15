FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Michigan Reacts, Juwan Howard Speaks After No. 1 Seeding Revealed

It wasn't really a surprise, but for Juwan Howard and his players, it still had to be awesome to see the No. 1 next to Michigan's name during the bracket reveal.
Michigan isn't exactly in the best shape as the NCAA Tournament gets ready to kick off, but that definitely doesn't take away from earning a No. 1 seed. 

Earlier tonight, Juwan Howard and his team tuned in as Michigan's seed, potential opponents and region were revealed, laying out the path for U-M to chase a national title. Afterwards, Howard spoke about the accomplishment, upcoming days and everything else as Michigan prepares for its first-round matchup in the video above.

