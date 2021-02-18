FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Everything Juwan Howard Said Ahead Of Rutgers Game

Juwan Howard covered a myriad of topics ahead of Michigan's home game against Rutgers.
After Michigan's very impressive road win against Wisconsin, Juwan Howard had a lot of good stuff to say. Yesterday's media session was no different as Michigan prepares to host Rutgers later today. 

Howard spoke about the development of his freshmen, how his team stays ready night in and night out, Isaiah Livers' season and leadership as a senior and, perhaps most interestingly, what drives him as a coach. He even admitted to hearing what the naysayers think about him as a coach.

Great stuff from Juwan, as usual.

