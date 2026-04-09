3 Potential Landing Spots for Former Michigan Guard Winters Grady

It has been a crazy week for Michigan Wolverine basketball after winning its first national championship in over 30 years on Monday evening (April 6), defeating UConn to take home the hardware.

However, head coach Dusty May still has work to do, as the transfer portal opened the ensuing day.

Michigan head coach Dusty May does an interview on stage as the team celebrates beating Connecticut to win the NCAA national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only does May have to acquire talent from the portal, but he is also losing players to it.

Freshman forward Winters Grady entered the portal on Wednesday (April 8) afternoon, as reported by Pete Nakos of On3.

NEW: Michigan guard Winters Grady has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.https://t.co/Im777miSMM pic.twitter.com/9ggJsfDgeW — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 8, 2026

As a freshman, Grady appeared in nine games with the Wolverines, averaging 6.2 minutes per contest. He registered 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds per game while playing for the Maize and Blue.

Here are three potential landing spots for the former four-star recruit.

Oregon State

Originally from Tualatin, Ore., this move makes sense for more reasons than one. For starters, Oregon State is close to home. On top of that, former Michigan assistant coach Justin Joyner is set to take over the Beavers basketball program.

Michigan assistant coaches Mike Boynton Jr., left, and Justin Joyner react to a play against Ohio State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At a minimum, Grady is nearly guaranteed to get a call from Joyner to join him in the move to Oregon State.

This past season, the Beavers went 17-16 overall and 9-9 in conference action. Joyner will look to turn the tide of the program, potentially by bringing Grady with him from Ann Arbor.

Oregon

Again, a move to his home state wouldn’t be surprising and it would make sense for Oregon to have interest in landing the former Michigan guard.

The Ducks have a lot of production to replace, graduating three starters and losing another five to the transfer portal. With that, Oregon has more open roster spots than returning players for the upcoming season.

The Oregon bench cheers as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Out of high school, the Ducks offered Grady and On3 had them second (behind Michigan) in prediction percentage to land the Tualatin, Ore. native.

Moving to Oregon would also keep Grady inside the Big Ten conference.

Colorado

After the two Oregon schools, it is hard to predict where there may be mutual interest for Grady. However, Colorado is a program that offered Grady out of high school.

This past season, the Buffaloes went 17-16 overall and have lost four players to the transfer portal. The biggest being guard Isaiah Johnson, who averaged over 16 points per game as a freshman and is one of the highest-touted players in the portal.

Grady could be a player the Buffs look to fill that production, while retaining some other key contributors. It could be a place where he could play and be on a competitive squad.