3 Potential Landing Spots for Former Michigan Guard Winters Grady
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It has been a crazy week for Michigan Wolverine basketball after winning its first national championship in over 30 years on Monday evening (April 6), defeating UConn to take home the hardware.
However, head coach Dusty May still has work to do, as the transfer portal opened the ensuing day.
Not only does May have to acquire talent from the portal, but he is also losing players to it.
Freshman forward Winters Grady entered the portal on Wednesday (April 8) afternoon, as reported by Pete Nakos of On3.
As a freshman, Grady appeared in nine games with the Wolverines, averaging 6.2 minutes per contest. He registered 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds per game while playing for the Maize and Blue.
Here are three potential landing spots for the former four-star recruit.
Oregon State
Originally from Tualatin, Ore., this move makes sense for more reasons than one. For starters, Oregon State is close to home. On top of that, former Michigan assistant coach Justin Joyner is set to take over the Beavers basketball program.
At a minimum, Grady is nearly guaranteed to get a call from Joyner to join him in the move to Oregon State.
This past season, the Beavers went 17-16 overall and 9-9 in conference action. Joyner will look to turn the tide of the program, potentially by bringing Grady with him from Ann Arbor.
Oregon
Again, a move to his home state wouldn’t be surprising and it would make sense for Oregon to have interest in landing the former Michigan guard.
The Ducks have a lot of production to replace, graduating three starters and losing another five to the transfer portal. With that, Oregon has more open roster spots than returning players for the upcoming season.
Out of high school, the Ducks offered Grady and On3 had them second (behind Michigan) in prediction percentage to land the Tualatin, Ore. native.
Moving to Oregon would also keep Grady inside the Big Ten conference.
Colorado
After the two Oregon schools, it is hard to predict where there may be mutual interest for Grady. However, Colorado is a program that offered Grady out of high school.
This past season, the Buffaloes went 17-16 overall and have lost four players to the transfer portal. The biggest being guard Isaiah Johnson, who averaged over 16 points per game as a freshman and is one of the highest-touted players in the portal.
Grady could be a player the Buffs look to fill that production, while retaining some other key contributors. It could be a place where he could play and be on a competitive squad.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2