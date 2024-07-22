Michigan basketball makes top group for top-30 2025 recruit
2025 shooting guard and rising senior, Braylon Mullins, scheduled an official visit to Ann Arbor to see Dusty May and Michigan basketball. He set up his visit for September 7. Even before going through his official visit process, Mullins has gone ahead and made his top 10 known.
Mullins announced he had a top 10 of Alabama, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue, Tennessee, and UConn.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of Greenfield (IN) Greenfield-Central is considered the 23rd-best prospect in the 2025 class by 247Sports. He is the No. 5 shooting guard and the third-best prospect from Indiana.
The total Composite ranking is a touch lower for Mullins. By the Composite, he is the 74th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle. Mullins spoke with On3 after naming his top 10 and spoke on each of the programs he will be considering. He spoke about his connection with May and how the Wolverines are sticking out to him because of their new head coach.
That visit is September 5," said Mullins. "Coach (Dusty) May is sticking out to me, when I went on my unofficial visit there a month or two back, he showed me how I would fit into their offense. He showed me around campus. I spent that whole day with him, usually, it is the assistant coach driving me around but there it was Coach May, so I was able to get to know him a little. He is a great guy and a great coach. He runs a lot of good stuff.
There aren't any predictions in for where Mullins may go. But looking at the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Indiana has a small lead with a 24.8% chance. Michigan is currently in third with a 12.5% chance to land the scorer.
