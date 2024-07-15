Michigan Basketball: Four-star shooting guard sets official visit
As his rebuild begins in Ann Arbor, Michigan men's basketball coach Dusty May has been active on the recruiting trail since the completion of his 2024-25 roster rebuild with the Wolverines.
On Sunday, news broke that one of May's top targets, four-star Greenfield (Ind.) Central shooting guard Braylon Mullins, had scheduled an official visit to Michigan for Sept. 7. Mullins will also take official visits to Indiana, Purdue, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, UConn and Tennessee.
Sept. 7 will be an excellent weekend for Mullins to visit Ann Arbor, which will be absolutely buzzing that Saturday with the football team hosting the Texas Longhorns at the Big House. There's a good chance Mullins could be in attendance at the game.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Mullins is considered the No. 74 overall prospect, No. 13 shooting guard and No. 5 player from the state of Indiana in the 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 180-pounder has seen his recruitment really take off since he received an offer from Michigan back on May 1. Since then, Mullins has received scholarship offers from 14 other schools, and he's up to 31 total offers from NCAA Div. I programs.
May and the Wolverines are still seeking their first commitment in the 2025 class, though Michigan is in a good spot with Mullins and several other prospects. Five-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy point guard Darius Acuff Jr. recently included U-M in his 'Top Four', while four-star Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends combo guard Acaden Lewis put the Wolverines in his 'Top Eight'. Michigan is also expecting visits from five-star Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's combo guard Trey McKinney and four-star Davison (N.C.) Day combo guard Isaiah Denis over the weekend of Sept. 21.
