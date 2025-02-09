Michigan Basketball: Prolific Yale transfer Danny Wolf nominated for an elite award
Michigan men's basketball moved to 18-5 on the year and just a half-game out of first in the Big Ten Conference after beating Indiana on Saturday, 70-67. The Wolverines escaped a close win in Bloomington and the Yale transfer, Danny Wolf, led the way. Wolf was excellent on Saturday and led Michigan with 20 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.
Saturday marked the fourth game in a row that Wolf was in double-digit scoring. The two times before that, Wolf struggled to find his shot scoring just four points in both outings. But it appears the 7-foot, 'do it all' forward has found his confidence and rhythm once again.
Prior to the game, Wolf was nominated for the Men's Power Forward of the Year Award. Wolf was joined by nine other players to round out the final 10 list.
You can read the entire press release below:
University of Michigan men's basketball junior forward Danny Wolf was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Top 10 list on Thursday (Feb. 6). The honor is presented annually to the nation's top power forward.
Wolf is the lone Big Ten representative among the group which include Eric Dixon (Villanova), Johni Broome (Auburn), Norchad Omier (Baylor), Tyson Degenhart (Boise State), Graham Ike (Gonzaga), Michael Rataj (Oregon State), JT Toppin (Texas Tech), Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB) and Alex Karaban (UConn).
Amidst a breakout year in his first season as a Wolverine, Wolf is averaging a double-double with 12.3 points per game and a career-high 10 rebounds, along with 3.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. Wolf has 10 double-doubles on the season, leading the Big Ten and good for 12th in the nation.
This season, Wolf has scored in double figures 15 times and had four games of 20 points or more, reaching 700 career points in U-M's win over Washington (Jan. 12). He is shooting a career-best 51.5 percent from the field, topping his previous career best of 47.2 percent in the 2023-24 season. Additionally, Wolf is second on the team with 79 assists, dishing out a career-best nine vs. Arkansas (Dec. 10).
Wolf's 10 rebounds per game top the Big Ten and are 13th in the country. He has a team-best 13 double-digit rebounding games, achieving his season high of 14 on four occasions -- including in U-M's win at Rutgers (Feb. 1)
Defensively, Wolf has 35 blocks on the season and has had two games with five blocks or more, including a career-high six at USC (Jan. 4). In the win over USC, Wolf had 21 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and two steals.
The winner will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the award's selection committee. At hoophall.com/awards/, fans will have the ability to vote among the 10 players on the watch list to help determine the five finalists.
The finalists will then be presented to Malone and the selection committee, who will announce the winner during the Final Four weekend. The voting opens on Friday (Feb. 7).
