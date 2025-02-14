Michigan Basketball in pursuit of elite 5-star recruit, son of former NBA veteran
The Michigan Wolverines are after one of the top prospects in the 2026 class, having visited five-star forward Tajh Ariza. The 6-8 prospect out of Los Angeles (and son of 18-year NBA veteran Trevor Ariza) is considered the No. 8 player in the nation according to On3, and the Wolverines are among several blue-blood programs in pursuit. Michigan joins Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oregon, USC, and Washington as the teams that have visited the five-star prospect so far.
Although head coach Dusty May has yet to visit with Ariza, there's no doubt that the Wolverines have the financial ability to compete with any school in the country on the recruiting trail. And while NIL is certainly a big factor in recruiting these days, Ariza says that he's looking for a program that can develop him quickly and help him get to the NBA.
“Really, I’m looking for a welcoming environment," Ariza told On3. "I’m also looking for coaches that are going to hold me accountable and develop me, because I’m not trying to stay in college for more than a year. I’m trying to get in and get out. So I want to play for someone who has the same vision as me. I want to win and I want to develop, so I want to play for a coach that is going to push me. I’m comfortable playing in a pro-style-type offense. I like to space the floor, run some sets, get out and run, and be around people who just know how to play ball.”
