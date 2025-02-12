Analyst on Michigan football QB Jadyn Davis: 'Davis is in an interesting spot entering 2025'
Jadyn Davis was the gem of Michigan football's 2024 recruiting class. At one time, Davis was the No. 2 overall prospect and a five-star player. But as time passed, Davis became a four-star and the Composite 112th-ranked player of the '24 cycle as he signed with the maize and blue.
But Davis struggled with mechanics early on and the Wolverines' coaching staff wasn't ready to play the Charlotte (NC) Providence Day prospect. Michigan cycled through three quarterbacks before playing Game 1 starter Davis Warren to finish the year. Davis saw action just one time in 2024 playing against Northwestern in which he handed the ball off to Tavierre Dunlap for a touchdown.
Even in the ReliaQuest Bowl, Warren exited the game due to injury, and instead of playing Davis, Sherrone Moore and Michigan opted to play Alex Orji and give up the passing attack. On top of not giving Davis much of a chance, the Wolverines signed five-star phenom Bryce Underwood and signed veteran quarterback Mikey Keene.
With those two in the fold, it would appear Davis will have a hard task to see the field in 2025.
Will Backus with CBS Sports wrote on each of the high-profile quarterbacks of the '24 cycle, including Davis.
"Davis is in an interesting spot entering 2025. Though Michigan struggled at quarterback last season, he never really got a chance to make an impression on the field. The Wolverines lost three scholarship quarterbacks in Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal and Jack Tuttle, which would normally open up more opportunities. But Michigan then brought in Mikey Keene via the transfer portal and signed Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback in 2025. Keene is a steady hand and a likely starter out of the gate, while it will be hard to keep Underwood back for long. That leaves Davis as the likely odd man out."
You can never truly count anyone out, but Underwood didn't sign with Michigan to sit the bench and Keene didn't come to Ann Arbor thinking he wouldn't play either. Davis, if he has any shot of playing next season, will have to look absolutely incredible in the early goings to suggest he's going to play over both Underwood and Keene.
