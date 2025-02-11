247Sports predicts Michigan Football's final record in 2025
After winning the national title in 2023, Michigan had a down year from what it was used to. In Sherrone Moore's first season at the helm, the Wolverines went 8-5 with two stellar wins to end the season. As massive underdogs, Michigan went into Columbus and upset the Buckeyes and then turned around and beat Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl with little help from the passing attack once Davis Warren went down. True freshman Jordan Marshall paved the way with 100 yards and the Wolverines' defense held Alabama for most of the game.
RELATED: 2025 Way-too-early top 25 rankings
With 2024 in the rearview mirror and 2025 on the horizon, 247Sports predicted every Big Ten teams final record in '25. For Michigan, Brad Crawford at 247Sports has the Wolverines finishing 9-3 next season.
Wins: New Mexico, Central Michigan, Wisconsin, Washington, @ Michigan State, Purdue, @ Northwestern, @ Maryland, Ohio State
Losses: @ Oklahoma, @ Nebraska, @ USC
"Don't overlook that Week 2 road trip to Oklahoma for Sherrone Moore's team. Expect the Wolverines to be better in 2025 and potentially be in College Football Playoff contention by November, but traveling to play a team from the SEC with a first-year starting quarterback could spell trouble. Nebraska hasn't beaten Michigan since 2013, but it could happen this season with what the Huskers have returning. And yes, that's a win over Ohio State in the season finale. Until the Buckeyes prove they can beat the Wolverines on the field, Michigan is the favorite in that game regardless of record."
It's hard telling what Michigan will look like in 2025, but the Wolverines are bound to have a revamped offense. Kirk Campbell is out as offensive coordinator after just one season in which the Wolverines were the 131st-ranked passing offense. The Michigan defense continued to get better and even without Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Will Johnson -- the Wolverines have the billing to be very good on that side of the ball once again.
The schedule is enticing for the Wolverines in hopes of getting back to the College Football Playoff. Assuming Michigan can get good enough quarterback play out of veteran Mikey Keene or true freshman Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines have a chance to make some noise next season.
