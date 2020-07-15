WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Angelo Brizzi Puts Michigan In Top Group

BrandonBrown

Warrenton (Va.) Highland three-star point guard Angelo Brizzi has gotten hot on the recruiting trail over the last few months pushing his offer total up to nearly 25. Earlier tonight, the 6-3, 170-pounder trimmed his list to eight and Michigan made the cut.

Along with the Wolverines, Arizona, California, Colorado, Dartmouth, Davidson, Northwestern and Villanova are also still on the table for the No. 117 overall player nationally. 

Earlier this year, the No. 19 point guard in the country told Wolverine Digest several reasons why he liked Michigan so much, so it's not a surprise that he's still considering the Wolverines. Brizzi gave a quick quote as to exactly why U-M is still part of his picture.

"Michigan made my top group because of the great academics, the great basketball program, the great staff and they play ina great conference," Brizzi said.

Head coach Juwan Howard and assistant coach Phil Martelli are spearheading Brizzi's recruitment, which certainly seems to be a good thing for U-M. Both Howard and Martelli are billed as phenomenal recruiters who have a knack for bonding with their targets.

There will be no more cuts for Brizzi as he nears a decision. Once he's ready, he's just going to pull the trigger. He doesn't know when he'll do it yet as he tries to figure out his AAU season and if he'll be able to take visits.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2022 Recruiting Roundup: U-M In Top Six For Braelon Allen, Offer Out To Peter Taoipu

The Wolverines have been active in recruiting both 2021 and 2022 prospects, and Wolverine Digest has an update about a pair of big targets for Michigan.

Eric Rutter

What Makes J.J. McCarthy Michigan's Latest Cant-Miss Prospect?

There is a palpable amount of hype around Michigan commit J.J. McCarthy, but if you ask those who know him that best, there is good reason for that.

Eric Rutter

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Gemon Green In 2020

Michigan is going to need to find some depth at cornerback in 2020.

BrandonBrown

How Worthy Is Nico Collins To Wear The No. 1 Jersey?

Nico Collins will wear the No. 1 jersey. Is he worthy? Among the seven receivers to wear it after Anthony Carter, we rank them based on their worthiness.

MichaelSpath

Freshmen Faces: Kris Jenkins Jr.

Kris Jenkins Jr. has a chance to be pretty valuable at Michigan.

BrandonBrown

2022 Running Back George Pettaway Looking To Visit After Picking Up Michigan Offer

With a fresh Michigan offer under his belt, junior four-star running back George Pettaway is interested in learning more about the U-M program and taking a visit to campus would help him do just that.

Eric Rutter

New Offers Out At Running Back In 2022 Class

Both Jaydon Blue and George Pettaway picked up offers from the Wolverines on Monday as U-M looks to improve its standing with the pair of elite prospects.

Eric Rutter

Recruiting Flips To Play Pivotal Roles For Michigan In 2020

Flips are a big part of recruiting and luckily for Michigan, they came out on the good end of several of them over the last few years.

BrandonBrown

Ambry Thomas And Kwity Paye Named To Bednarik Award Watch List

A pair of Wolverines were named to a pre-season watch list for the Bednarik Award, which is presented to the top defensive player in college football each season.

Eric Rutter

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Brad Hawkins In 2020

Brad Hawkins is going to be a major part of Michigan's defense in 2020.

BrandonBrown