Angelo Brizzi Puts Michigan In Top Group

Warrenton (Va.) Highland three-star point guard Angelo Brizzi has gotten hot on the recruiting trail over the last few months pushing his offer total up to nearly 25. Earlier tonight, the 6-3, 170-pounder trimmed his list to eight and Michigan made the cut.

Along with the Wolverines, Arizona, California, Colorado, Dartmouth, Davidson, Northwestern and Villanova are also still on the table for the No. 117 overall player nationally.

Earlier this year, the No. 19 point guard in the country told Wolverine Digest several reasons why he liked Michigan so much, so it's not a surprise that he's still considering the Wolverines. Brizzi gave a quick quote as to exactly why U-M is still part of his picture.

"Michigan made my top group because of the great academics, the great basketball program, the great staff and they play ina great conference," Brizzi said.

Head coach Juwan Howard and assistant coach Phil Martelli are spearheading Brizzi's recruitment, which certainly seems to be a good thing for U-M. Both Howard and Martelli are billed as phenomenal recruiters who have a knack for bonding with their targets.

There will be no more cuts for Brizzi as he nears a decision. Once he's ready, he's just going to pull the trigger. He doesn't know when he'll do it yet as he tries to figure out his AAU season and if he'll be able to take visits.