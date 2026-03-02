Michigan Basketball Remains in Top Five of AP Poll for 13th Consecutive Week
For the 13th consecutive week, the Michigan men’s basketball team remains inside the top five of the AP College Basketball Poll. In week 17, the Wolverines stayed put at No. 3 for the second straight week.
The Wolverines are slotted behind Duke and Arizona and are just ahead of UConn and Florida.
Looking back
The Maize and Blue bounced back after falling to Duke back on Feb. 21. The Wolverines picked up a pair of victories, taking down Minnesota and Illinois this past week.
Four players finished in double figures as UofM took down Minnesota 77-67. Elliot Cadeau paced the offense with a team-high 15 points to go along with five assists and four rebounds. Off the bench, L.J. Cason provided a spark with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals. As a team, Michigan shot 50% from the field and over 40% from deep.
Michigan then went on the road and secured an 84-70 victory over No. 10 Illinois on Friday (Feb. 27). It was a revenge game for Michigan big man Morez Johnson Jr., who transferred from Illinois this past offseason. The sophomore did not disappoint, registering a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the charge for UofM.
Michigan and the AP Poll
Two weeks ago UofM made the jump to No. 1 for the first time this season. It marked the first time the program had been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.
Earlier this season, the Wolverines spent four weeks slotted at No. 2 (weeks 6-9). In week nine, they came in with 29 first-place votes, just three shy of No. 1 Arizona.
Prior to this season, No. 2 is the highest they’ve been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.
Looking ahead
It is now the final week of the regular season, and the Wolverines will take on Iowa on Thursday (March 5) and close out the season against Michigan State on Sunday (March 8) at home at 4:30 p.m.
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2