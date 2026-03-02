Michigan Basketball Remains in Top Five of AP Poll for 13th Consecutive Week

For the 13th consecutive week, the Michigan men’s basketball team remains inside the top five of the AP College Basketball Poll. In week 17, the Wolverines stayed put at No. 3 for the second straight week.

The Wolverines are slotted behind Duke and Arizona and are just ahead of UConn and Florida.

🚨UPDATED AP TOP 25🚨



1. Duke

2. Arizona

3. Michigan

4. UConn

5. Florida

6. Iowa State

7. Houston

8. Michigan State

9. Nebraska

10. Texas Tech

11. Illinois

12. Gonzaga

13. Virginia

14. Kansas

15. Purdue

16. Alabama

17. UNC

18. St. John's

19. Miami (Ohio)

20. Arkansas

21. Saint… — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 2, 2026

Looking back

The Maize and Blue bounced back after falling to Duke back on Feb. 21. The Wolverines picked up a pair of victories, taking down Minnesota and Illinois this past week.

Four players finished in double figures as UofM took down Minnesota 77-67. Elliot Cadeau paced the offense with a team-high 15 points to go along with five assists and four rebounds. Off the bench, L.J. Cason provided a spark with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals. As a team, Michigan shot 50% from the field and over 40% from deep.

Feb 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) dribbles against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Langston Reynolds (6) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan then went on the road and secured an 84-70 victory over No. 10 Illinois on Friday (Feb. 27). It was a revenge game for Michigan big man Morez Johnson Jr., who transferred from Illinois this past offseason. The sophomore did not disappoint, registering a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the charge for UofM.

Michigan and the AP Poll

Two weeks ago UofM made the jump to No. 1 for the first time this season. It marked the first time the program had been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.

Earlier this season, the Wolverines spent four weeks slotted at No. 2 (weeks 6-9). In week nine, they came in with 29 first-place votes, just three shy of No. 1 Arizona.

Feb 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) dribbles against Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Isaac Asuma (1) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Prior to this season, No. 2 is the highest they’ve been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.

Looking ahead

It is now the final week of the regular season, and the Wolverines will take on Iowa on Thursday (March 5) and close out the season against Michigan State on Sunday (March 8) at home at 4:30 p.m.