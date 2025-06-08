Michigan to host QB prospect with potential to become first-round NFL Draft pick
The nation's top quarterback prospect in the 2027 class will take part in Michigan's QB Academy this month. According to Aidan Sen of Rivals, Elijah Haven will take part in the event in Ann Arbor on June 16th.
Haven is listed as the No. 1 QB prospect in the country for the 2027 class on Rivals, 247Sports, and On3. The 6-4, 205-pound prospect out of Baton Rouge (LA) currently holds 13 offers from some of the top schools around the country, including Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Florida, Auburn, and Michigan. That offer list may be at 13 now, but it will grow substantially in the coming weeks.
Here's just some of the scouting report on Haven, via Andrew Ivins of 247Sports:
"Supersized quarterback with first-round pick potential if he can put it all together. Possesses an excellent combination of strength and athleticism to go along with impressive competitive drive and football character. Earned MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year honors after a 10th-grade campaign in which he posted a 14-1 record and accounted for 56 total touchdowns. Showed everything you wanted to see from a young signal caller in a championship setting as he mounted a comeback effort with his arm and legs while taking his fair share of blows. Has frequently been featured on designed runs and has both the power and agility to boost a rushing attack, but is more than capable of winning through the air and from the pocket."
It wasn't all that long ago that QBs like Haven seemed like a long shot for Michigan. Given the fact that the Wolverines are traditionally geared toward a ground-and-pound offense, it's rare to see a QB in the winged helmet put up prolific numbers, and that's what elite QB prospects want. But the recent addition of five-star QB Bryce Underwood, along with the hiring of OC Chip Lindsey, could change all that.
Michigan will never completely go away from wanting to dominate in the run game, but there's no question that Sherrone Moore is looking to get far more production through the air moving forward, and the addition of Underwood and Lindsey is a clear indication of that.
If Michigan can get back on track in 2025 with a strong push for the conference championship and College Football Playoff, along with getting far more production through the air, guys like Haven will certainly take note.
