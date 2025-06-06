Big Ten analysts predict Michigan Football's fate in 2025, and it's not great
Although hopes are high that Michigan can rebound from an 8-5 record last year, the Wolverines enter the 2025 campaign as a bit of a mystery. There's no question that Michigan made significant improvements to the coaching staff and roster (mainly at QB) during the offseason, but the Wolverines also lost significant talent to the NFL Draft - including three first-round picks (Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, and Kenneth Grant) and cornerback Will Johnson.
So when it comes to the 2025 campaign, it's really anybody's guess at this point as to where the Wolverines will ultimately finish. On Friday, BTN analysts Jake Butt and Adam Breneman released their predictions for how the Big Ten will shake out, and it doesn't necessary present a ringing endorsement for Michigan's outlook in 2025.
Butt, a former tight end at Michigan, has the Wolverines finishing the year at No. 5 in the Big Ten, trailing Oregon, Illinois, Penn State, and Ohio State. Breneman, who played football at Penn State, has the Wolverines finishing at No. 7, trailing Indiana, Illinois, Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State.
While their predictions are slightly different, both analysts think Michigan will be out of the conference championship and playoff picture altogether.
Although most Michigan fans would agree that this would be a disappointing outcome, I'm not sure any of those fans view the Wolverines as a legitimate championship contender in 2025. Not yet, anyway. With freshman QB Bryce Underwood projected to be the starter, along with some other younger pieces who are working their way toward becoming experienced vets, it seems like most Michigan fans are approaching this season with cautious optimism.
But it's also well noted that the standards are incredibly high in Ann Arbor. Coming off a magical run from 2021-2023 where Michigan won three consecutive conference championships, had three consecutive appearances in the CFP, and won the national championship in 2023, missing out on postseason play won't be tolerated for long.
Here's a quick look at Michigan's 2025 schedule:
- Aug 30: vs New Mexico State
- Sep 6: at Oklahoma
- Sep 13: vs Central Michigan
- Sep 20: at Nebraska
- Oct 4: vs Wisconsin
- Oct 11: at USC
- Oct 18: vs Washington
- Oct 25: at Michigan State
- Nov 1: vs Purdue
- Nov 15: at Northwestern
- Nov 22: at Maryland
- Nov 29: vs Ohio State
