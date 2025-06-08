For Michigan fans, beating Ohio State matters more than the College Football Playoff
Although a spot in the College Football Playoff and a chance to compete for the national championship is a top priority for teams across the country, Michigan fans view things a little bit differently. Make no mistake, Michigan fans want to see the Wolverines competing for a national championship year in and year out. But when it comes to The Game, the Maize and Blue faithful say that a win over Ohio State means more to them than a spot in the College Football Playoff... at least in 2025.
Michigan fans were recently asked a simple question: What would mean more to them in 2025, beating Ohio State for a 5th consecutive time, or a spot in the CFP.
The vast majority of Michigan fans picked a 5th consecutive win over Ohio State. You can read some of the responses below:
While Ohio State fans have spent the better part of the last four months trying to downplay the importance of the rivalry (mainly because they can't win it), it's clear that Michigan fans don't share that belief. And while Twitter/X responses don't necessarily speak for an entire fan base, there's no question that Michigan fans want to see the current winning streak over Ohio State continue. For many, that winning streak means more than a spot in the CFP.
