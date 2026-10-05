3 Takeaways: Michigan Basketball Picked No. 3 in Preseason Big Ten Rankings

While the Big Ten doesn't release an official preseason media poll, the Columbus Dispatch conducted a 28-beat writer panel to determine where the Big Ten teams are going to finish.

The Wolverines were picked to finish third in the Big Ten. Illinois was the preseason favorite to win the conference and Michigan State came in second. Penn State was picked to finish last in the Big Ten.

Here are the full preseason standings, along with three takeaways from all the voting.

Full standings

Illinois (498 votes) (18 first-place votes) Michigan State (483) (9) Michigan (436) (1) UCLA (375) Nebraska (369) Purdue (347) USC (340) Ohio State (324) Indiana (292) Iowa (264) Wisconsin (240) Maryland (203) Minnesota (168) Oregon (147) Washington (116) Northwetern (88) Rutgers (68) Penn State (35)

Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney snubbed

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Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was the runaway preseason Player of the Year winner. He received 23 votes, and Illinois' David Mirkovic (4), and Nebraska's Pryce Sandfort (1) received votes.

After winning the national title, both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney returned to lead the Wolverines. It's hard to argue that there will be any player who will take a bigger leap than McKenney this season. He has a chance to star as the lead scorer for Michigan.

McKenney took a backseat to a loaded squad last season, and while he accepted his role, his potential is through the roof. It's hard to imagine that McKenney won't be involved as a POY candidate when it's all said and done.

Moustapha Thiam going to be a big piece

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The panel of voters voted on who would be the Big Ten's transfer of the year. Illinois' Stefan Vaaks won the preseason award with 12 votes. Michigan's Moustapha Thiam received four votes. He was behind both Markus Burton of Indiana and Aiden Sherrell of Indiana, who had five votes each.

With Michigan losing its three-headed monster to the NBA, it's clear that the Cincinnati transfer is going to play a big role. He suffered an early injury when Michigan went overseas to play three exhibition games, but Thiam showed early what he is capable of.

He is going to play a role in the pick-and-roll game with Elliot Cadeau, along with being a reliable rebounder and shot blocker.

Two Wolverines on First Team All-Big Ten

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While neither Elliot Cadeau nor Trey McKenney received any Player of the Year votes, both earned a nod on the preseason first-team award. Jeremy Fears Jr. was the only unanimous player, earning 54 votes.

Cadeau had 48 votes and McKenney had 29 votes. Nolan Winters from Wisconsin was the first player on the second team with 25 votes, so McKenney barely wedged his way in there.

Cadeau is going to be asked to run the Wolverines' offense once again. He did it to perfection last season under Dusty May, and with Mike Boynton Jr. losing some scoring, Cadeau will be tasked with scoring more as well. We already touched on McKenney and his importance, but expect the second-year guard to lead the team in scoring.

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