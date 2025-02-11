Michigan set to join $24 million NIL tournament in 2025
The Michigan Wolverines are one of ten new teams set to join the Players Era Tournament in 2025. The tournament, which debuted in the fall of 2024 in Las Vegas, paid out a reported $9 million in NIL to members of the previous teams that participated. In 2025, that field is expanding to include the following teams:
- Alabama
- Auburn
- Baylor
- Creighton
- Gonzaga
- Houston
- Iowa State
- Kansas
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Rutgers
- San Diego State
- St. Joes
- St. Johns
- Syracuse
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
With the field expanding, the NIL payout will reportedly increase to $24 million in 2025. Here's more info via the Players Era tournament website:
The Players Era Festival is a week-long celebration of college basketball, taking place Thanksgiving week in Las Vegas, featuring elite players, teams and coaches. In addition to an innovative format designed to invigorate early season tournament competition before the start of conference play, there will also be financial education programs, and multiple on-call NIL opportunities for players.
The Players Era Festival is committed to providing $9 Million in NIL to college basketball players in 2024 for their engagement in activities separate and apart from competition, and more than $50 million in NIL over the next three years. For these NIL payments, players will perform services and activities fully compliant with current NCAA regulations.
Michigan head basketball coach Dusty May recently expressed his excitement for joining the next tournament.
"Michigan is excited to participate in the Players Era event," May said. "This forward thinking MTE will provide our University and student athletes wonderful new opportunities"
For more information about the tournament itself, you can visit PlayersEra.com or click here.
