One Michigan football signee labeled as someone who could make a 'big difference' in 2025
In his first true offseason as the head coach for Michigan, Sherrone Moore landed an excellent recruiting class. It's headlined by five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood who was the nation's top recruit. But he wasn't the only five-star Moore was able to land. Five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola has been with the program for a few months after committing to Michigan. The Wolverines ended the 2025 cycle with the No. 6 class which was the highest Michigan has had since 2017.
Michigan was able to land the No. 6 class because of National Signing Day. On the last day of the cycle, the Wolverines landed their third five-star. Former Alabama commit, Ty Haywood, chose to commit to Michigan and sign with the Wolverines.
The 6-5, 285-pound lineman out of Denton (TX) Ryan is considered the 39th-ranked prospect. Since he chose the Wolverines, CBS Sports labeled Haywood as having the most impact of any late commitment.
"Haywood was the final player in the 247Sports Top 100 still on the board before announcing for Michigan this morning. The former Alabama commit is the No. 42 player nationally in the Top247 and a true tackle prospect who could line up on either side of the line but likely projects best as a right tackle. He has impressive length and the multi-sport background scouts value in a lineman. Haywood also competes in track and has a personal best of 58 feet, 6 inches in the shot put."
Michigan lost three offensive linemen from last year: LT Myles Hinton, LG Josh Priebe, and RT Andrew Gentry. There are three spots up for grabs and it will be interesting to see if either Haywood or Babalola could make noise as a true freshman.
