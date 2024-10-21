Michigan Men's Basketball shows off new locker room renovation (PHOTOS)
Over the summer, the Michigan Football program unveiled it's new locker room renovations at Schembechler Hall - including a bowling alley, barber shop, and gaming station. On Monday, the Michigan Men's Basketball program had their turn at soaking in the new locker room renovations... and much like the football locker room, it looks incredible.
The new renovations come at a time when the excitement surrounding the basketball program is through the roof. Head coach Dusty May is in his first year with the program, and his new-look roster is providing plenty of reasons for fans to have high expectations for the 2024-25 season.
On Sunday night, the Wolverines began the season with an impressive 92-48 victory in a charity exhibition over Oakland. Michigan had five players make it into double-figures in scoring, including senior Will Tschetter who led all scorers with 15 points off the bench. Roddy Gayle Jr, a junior transfer from Ohio State, added 13 points in his first game for the Wolverines. Alabama sophomore transfer Sam Walters added 12 points, while Michigan's two 7-footers added 11 points each.
Up next, the Wolverines will take on Toledo on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 pm ET at the Crisler Center. You can catch the action on the Big Ten Network.
