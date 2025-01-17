Michigan basketball star earns third-team mid-season All-American
Dusty May has the Michigan men's basketball team playing some good basketball as the Wolverines are fully in Big Ten play. The No. 20 Wolverines fell to then-winless (in conference play) Minnesota on Thursday night, but the maize and blue are still sitting pretty with a 13-4 overall record and are also 5-1 in conference play.
As almost everyone knows, Michigan is practically a new team from last year. Only three scholarship players returned from the Juwan Howard era and May went out and landed big-time transfers from the portal. Arguably the biggest get for May was former Yale big man, Danny Wolf.
With the midseason here, Fox Sports' John Fanta revealed his midseason All-American teams and Fanta had Wolf as a third-team All-American for his play with Michigan.
Wolf is the lone Wolverine averaging a double-double in 2024-25. He is second on the team with 13 points per game and is also averaging a team-high 10.1 rebounds. Wolf is second behind point guard Tre Donaldson dishing out 4.1 assists per game. The only knock on Wolf's game is his high turnover rate. The first-year Wolverine is averaging a team-high 3.9 turnovers per game. He just turned the ball over six times against Minnesota on Thursday.
This year's Michigan team is fun to watch and if the Wolverines can reel in the turnover issues, Michigan could go far in the NCAA Tournament come March. The Wolverines will go as far as Wolf and Vlad Goldin take them.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
CBS Sports has Michigan football as a 'loser' for the 2025 NFL Draft
Michigan football LB Jaishawn Barham seemingly makes NFL Draft decision
Takeaways: Minnesota stuns Michigan basketball in OT, gives Wolverines first B10 loss
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7