Michigan football LB Jaishawn Barham seemingly makes NFL Draft decision
College juniors had until January 15 to make a decision to enter the 2025 NFL Draft or stay in college for another season. NFL's Dane Brugler showed the official list of all 70 underclassmen who declared for the draft. To no surprise, there were four Michigan players on the list: DT's Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, CB Will Johnson, and TE Colston Loveland.
But the name that Michigan fans were waiting to hear about was junior linebacker Jaishawn Barham who has yet to make a public announcement on his eligibility. But Barham's name was not was on the list of 70 underclassmen to declare which means Barham will be in college for 2025.
It appears Barham will be with Michigan for the 2025 season barring a late entry into the transfer portal come spring time. The former Maryland transfer had a productive, yet wild, season with the Wolverines. At times, Barham appeared out of position and was running 100 MPH which would lead into issues occasionally.
Despite having some on-the-field issues, Barham was second on the team with 66 tackles playing alongside leading tackler Ernest Hausmann. Barham also tallied 3.5 TFLs and there is a rumor swirling around that Barham could slide to Edge rusher next season at Michigan where he might fit at even better.
Regardless of the position Barham plays, it would appear the Wolverines are getting a very productive player back on their defense for next season.
