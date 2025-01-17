CBS Sports has Michigan football as a 'loser' for the 2025 NFL Draft
College football juniors had until January 15 to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft and to zero surprise, there were four Michigan players who officially declared for the draft. The Wolverines will lose both defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, tight end Colston Loveland, and cornerback Will Johnson.
With Michigan set to lose four juniors who all starred for the Wolverines, it's not a shock to see CBS Sports list Michigan as a loser on its 2025 NFL Draft winners and losers list. Along with the Wolverines being a 'loser' CBS Sports listed Texas and Georgia as losers.
"Michigan loses some key players who are likely to be high draft picks, including defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, as well as lockdown cornerback Will Johnson, who missed most of the season due to injury.
"Offensively, tight end Colston Loveland, projected to be one of the first tight ends drafted, leaves a significant void as the Wolverines' go-to receiver in 2024.
"On the positive side, Michigan's defense retains edges T.J. Guy and Derrick Moore, along with linebacker Ernest Hausmann. Offensively, guard Greg Crippen, wide receiver Peyton O'Leary, and fullback Max Bredeson will return."
Michigan will lose All-Americans to the draft, but like most successful college football programs, you have to reload. Attrition is natural in college football and all loaded programs go through it. Sherrone Moore has done a good job of filling needs through the transfer portal and the Wolverines have a star-studded 2025 recruiting class coming in. Being able to retain some key veterans doesn't hurt either.
Losing those four will sting though. They all leave as a national champion, but Michigan fans won't get to see them suit up in the maize and blue again.
