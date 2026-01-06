Michigan basketball star's playing status in question against Penn State

Michigan basketball star forward Yaxel Lendeborg will be a game-time decision for the Wolverines' game at Penn State on Tuesday night, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg (calf) will be a game-time decision for today's game against Penn State, per Dusty May.



Averages 15.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 3.4 APG.

In the team's last game against USC this past Friday, Lendeborg dealt with a bruised calf throughout the night. After leaving the game in the first half temporarily to get his calf worked on, the UAB transfer started the second half for the Wolverines, but was noticeably limping.

Head coach Dusty May subbed him out a few minutes into the second half and did not put him back in, despite May saying Lendeborg asked to check back into the game.

May, however, with his team well in control of the contest, played things on the safe side and kept his star on the bench while Michigan still cruised to a 30-point win.

The official availability report for Tuesday's game also confirmed Lendeborg's status, listing him as "questionable" against the Nittany Lions.

Yaxel Lendeborg is QUESTIONABLE tonight. Dusty May said he would be a game-time decision in his Monday presser.



PSU PG Kayden Mingo is OUT.



Preview: https://t.co/mqrlTLrwaj pic.twitter.com/0qDod4kSo7 — Dylan Burkhardt (@umhoops) January 6, 2026

Also of note, Michigan guard Nimari Burnett, who had stiches above his right eye after taking a shot against the Trojans, is not on the injury report after missing much of the second half in the USC game after taking the hit.

Lendeborg this season

After taking a short amount of time to adjust to the rest of his teammates and the play styles around him early on in the year, Lendeborg has completely taken off and has been a dominant force on both ends of the floor so far for the Wolverines this season.

He has averaged 15.1 points, 7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game and is on pace to be a contender for National Player of the Year by season's end if he continues to play at a high level and stays healthy.

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) is defended by McNeese Cowboys guard Garwey Dual (3) in the first half at Crisler Center.

If Lendeborg is unable to give it a go on Tuesday night in State College, it would not at all be a surprise to see Roddy Gayle Jr. take his place in the starting lineup.

Gayle has been one of the best sixth-men in college basketball, averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game himself.

The Wolverines (13-0) and Nittany Lions (9-5) will tip off at 7 p.m. EST on Fox Sports 1.