Pair of offensive linemen announce returns to Michigan football

After several players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal over the past several days, Michigan football received some news in a positive direction on Monday, with redshirt freshman offensive lineman Blake Frazier and true freshman offensive lineman Andrew Babalola announcing their returns to the Wolverines in 2026.

New Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham recently hired Jim Harding, who is regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in the country, to head the position group moving forward.

Harding has developed a nation leading 12 first-team all-conference players since 2015 and is likely to have two first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft in Utah's Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano.

Whether Frazier and Babalola turn out as NFL prospects remains to be seen, but there's no question they will be put in a good position under the tutelage of Harding.

Frazier and Babalola's outlook at Michigan

Frazier came to Michigan as a legacy recruit as part of the Wolverines' class of 2024.

During his freshman season, Frazier did not see game action and took a redshirt before playing a key role on the 2025 squad, particularly after starting left tackle Evan Link suffered a season-ending injury against Washington in October.

Frazier stepped in for the injured Link and made his first career start at Michigan on Oct. 25 at Michigan State. He also started games against Purdue, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State and against Texas in the Citrus Bowl.

As Frazier was a young player adapting to a high-pressure position, he went through his ups and downs during the year, but his ceiling remains high as the reps he received this season may very well prove to be valuable down the road.

Michigan offensive lineman Blake Frazier (77) gets ready for a play against Purdue during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Babalola suffered a season-ending lower body injury in the preseason and has been rehabbing throughout the year.

As a recruit, Babalola was ranked as a five-star prospect and hails from Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park, Kansas.

Before Babalola was injured, it was reported that he was pushing for a starting spot on the offensive line, even as a true freshman, which gives a glimpse into his potential considering he was pushing veteran players for playing time early on.

Whittingham and the Wolverines will hope for more good news as it relates to player retention from last year's team, but the announcements from these two players serves as a good start.