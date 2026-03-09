Michigan Wolverines Big Ten Conference Tournament Hub: Schedule, Bracket, Predictions

Michigan is coming off a historic 29-2 regular season record, winning 19 conference games — the most of any Big Ten team, ever. The Wolverines' 29 wins were the most since Michigan's 1985-86 team won 27 games.

The Wolverines were one of the most dominant teams in the nation and swept Michigan State for the first time since 2013-14.

Welcome to our Big Ten Tournament hub, where all things Michigan basketball will apply. Let's take a look at the Big Ten Tournament schedule, when Michigan will play, and what needs to happen for the Wolverines to win the Big Ten Tournament for the second year in a row.

Michigan's potential Tournament Schedule

All games will be played from Tuesday, March 10 - Sunday March 15 at the United Center in Chicago

Quarterfinals on Friday, March 13

Michigan to play on the Big Ten Network at Noon ET.

Maryland-Oregon will play in Round 1. The winner will play No. 9 Iowa in Round 2. The winner of that game will then take on No. 8 Ohio State on Thursday. The Wolverines will get the winner of that Game 7.

Semifinals on Saturday, March 14

If Michigan wins in the Quarterfinals, the Wolverines would play on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Wolverines would play the winner of Game 12. The potential teams would consist of No. 4 Illinois, No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 13 USC, or No. 12 Washington.

Finals on Sunday, March 15

If Michigan wins its first two games of the tournament, the Wolverines would then play on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Nebraska is the No. 2 seed and Michigan State is the No. 3 seed. Those are the most likely teams that would make it from that side of the bracket. Other teams that could make the finals would consist of Purdue, UCLA, Indiana, Rutgers, Minnesota, Penn State, and Northwestern.

How far will Michigan make it?

Michigan was by far and away — four games to be exact — the best team in the Big Ten this season. The Wolverines' only in-conference loss came to Wisconsin.

The Big Ten has some good teams in it, but none of them were much of a match for Michigan. Ohio State can score, but neither the Hawkeyes or Buckeyes should challenge Michigan in the Quarterinals.

In the semifinals, Illinois could cause issues. But Michigan did go to Champaign this season and win by 14 points. If Wisconsin beat the Illini, Michigan would hope to avenge its earlier loss to the Badgers in Ann Arbor. Wisconsin is playing good basketball and would be the more challenging team in this equation.

Either way, the way Michigan has been dominant in the paint, and getting good guard play, Michigan will be the betting favorite to get to the finals. The Wolveriners won the Big Ten Tournament last season, and Michigan will look to do so once again.