Michigan basketball to open up against an Ohio team in preseason play
Michigan basketball announced on Monday that it would open the preseason with a matchup against Big 12's Cincinnati Bearcats. The 'Cats will come up to Ann Arbor for a Friday, Oct. 17 tip, starting at 6 p.m. ET.
Following the game with UC, Michigan will head to New York for its second exhibition with St. John's. That game will take place on Saturday, Oct. 25 with a 7 p.m. ET tip. Both network channels will be announced at a later date.
Michigan is coming off a great first season under head coach Dusty May. After winning just eight games in the final season under Juwan Howard, May took Michigan back to the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines would fall to Auburn in the Sweet 16, but Michigan appears to be building a strong foundation under May.
Full press release
ANN ARBOR, Mich -- The University of Michigan men's basketball team announced Monday (Sept. 29) it will open its preseason by hosting Cincinnati in an exhibition game presented by Champions Circle on Friday, Oct. 17, at Crisler Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Following the home matchup with the Bearcats, the Wolverines will travel to New York City for a second preseason exhibition against St. John's at Madison Square Garden as part of the Bad Boy Mowers Series. That contest is set for Saturday, Oct. 25, with tipoff at 7 p.m.
Television broadcast information for both games will be announced at a later date.
Although the Cincinnati exhibition will not count toward the all-time series, Michigan holds a 3-1 advantage over the Bearcats. Three of the four meetings were played in Cincinnati, beginning with the inaugural contest in 1921 -- a 28-25 Wolverine victory. Two years later, U-M added a 24-14 win before falling 81-62 on the road in 1953.
The most recent meeting came on college basketball's biggest stage: the 1992 Final Four. Led by the Fab Five, Michigan outlasted Cincinnati 76-72 in Minneapolis to advance to the national championship game against Duke. Despite a 21-point effort from Bearcat guard Nick Van Exel, Jalen Rose tied the game late in the second half, and the Wolverines sealed the win with a three-pointer from James Voskuil and a fast-break dunk by Chris Webber.
Tickets for the 2025-26 season will go on sale this fall. Fans can join the ticket interest list to be notified when tickets become available and to receive the latest Wolverines basketball news. Single-game tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders and donors with 200 or more priority points on Tuesday, Oct. 7, and all fans will be able to purchase tickets on Wednesday, Oct. 8.
