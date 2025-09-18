Wolverine Digest

Michigan basketball releases full 2025-26 Big Ten, non-conference schedule

The Wolverines are going to have plenty of competition this upcoming season.

Trent Knoop

Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Michigan men's basketball had its worst year ever two seasons ago under Juwan Howard, a team that went 8-24. But after the Wolverines moved on from Howard, Michigan brought in FAU coach Dusty May to lead the program. Last season, in Year 1 of May, Michigan won the Big Ten Tournament and made it to the Sweet 16, where it ultimately met its match against Auburn.

But for the second year in a row, May went hard in the transfer portal. After losing big men Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, Michigan went out and landed a trio of portal big men. Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Morez Johnson (Illinois), and Aday Mara (UCLA) will be featured this season in Ann Arbor under the hoop.

While we've known what Michigan's non-conference schedule was going to look like, as of Thursday, the full schedule has been revealed.

Michigan's Big Ten Schedule

The Big Ten released Michigan's basketball schedule and it will go as followed:

  • Dec. 3: vs. Rutgers
  • Dec. 13: at Maryland
  • Jan. 2: vs. USC
  • Jan 6: at Penn State
  • Jan 10: vs. Wisconsin
  • Jan. 14: at Washington
  • Jan. 17: at Oregon
  • Jan. 20: vs. Indiana
  • Jan. 23: vs. Ohio State
  • Jan. 27: vs. Nebraska
  • Jan 30: at Michigan State
  • Feb. 5: vs. Penn State
  • Feb. 8: at Ohio State
  • Feb. 11:at Northwestern
  • Feb. 14: vs. UCLA
  • Feb. 17: at Purdue
  • Feb. 24: vs. Minnesota
  • Feb. 27: at Illinois
  • March 5: at Iowa
  • March 8: vs. Michigan State

Wolverines' Non-Conference Schedule

• Nov. 3: Oakland (Crisler Center)
• Nov. 11: vs. Wake Forest (Detroit, Mich.)
• Nov. 14: at TCU (Fort Worth, Texas)
• Nov. 19: Middle Tennessee (Crisler Center)
• Nov. 24: vs. San Diego State (Las Vegas, Nev.)
• Nov. 25: vs. Auburn (Las Vegas, Nev.)
• Nov. 26 or 27: vs. TBD (Las Vegas, Nev.)
• Dec. 9: Villanova (Crisler Center)• Sunday, Dec. 21: LaSalle (Crisler Center)
• Dec. 29: McNeese (Crisler Center)
• Feb. 21: vs. Duke (Washington, D.C.)

