Michigan basketball lands 6-foot-10, top-40 prospect over MSU, Purdue, and others
The Michigan Wolverines added another name to their 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday. 6-foot-10 forward Quinn Costello committed to Michigan basketball over Michigan State, Purdue, and North Carolina, among others.
Costello, the Boston (MA) Newman School prospect, is ranked as the No. 38 overall player in the 2026 class, per the Composite. He is also listed as the No. 7 PF.
He is now the second member of Michigan's 2026 class. Costello joins 7-foot-3 center Marcus Moller has the two-member '26 class. But Dusty May and Co. aren't finished. The Wolverines have several other high-end candidates who could join the class in the future months.
Here is 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein's scouting report on him:
Costello is a budding stretch-four with a very intriguing combination of positional size, skill, and vertical athleticism. He has soft natural touch, stretches the floor, and can make shots off the dribble with an increasingly compact release. He shot 88% from the free-throw line and 43% on unguarded catch-and-shoot threes in UAA play. He can also put the ball on the floor to both sides, has good hands that allow him to be a quick finisher as a lay-up maker (68%), and athletic pop that allows him to rise-up at the rim in open space.
Costello is a fluid runner and coordinated for his size, but needs strength and physicality. While he’s a bit older for his grade (he turned 18 in July), he’s still growing into his body and getting comfortable playing through contact on both ends of the floor, as well as the glass. The continued progression of his confidence and assertiveness is also an important variable.
The bottom line is that Costello has undeniable tools and fits a coveted archetype. The key is continuing to turn potential into production more consistently. He made notable strides in that pursuit this June, thriving in the camp season, but wasn’t able to fully sustain it in UAA play, averaging 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist per game on 42% shooting from the floor and 34% from three. He’s trending in the right direction though and has his best basketball still in front of him.
