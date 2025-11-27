Takeaways from Michigan basketball's $1 million win over Gonzaga
Hello, money. The Michigan Wolverines walked out of Las Vegas $1 million richer after winning the Players Era Tournament. After crushing both San Diego State and Auburn, the Wolverines demolished Gonzaga -- which was KenPom's top-rated team -- 101-61 on Wednesday night.
Here are some takeaways from Michigan's tournament win.
Michigan makes a strong case as the nation's top team
It was more than a successful trip to Las Vegas for Dusty May and the Wolverines. Michigan was the most dominant team in the tournament and it wasn't remotely close. The Maize and Blue beat San Diego State by 40, Auburn by 30, and capped it off by beating Gonzaga in the finals by 40 points.
After returning just four key contributors from last year's team, it didn't take Michigan much time to gel and beat some elite teams. All three teams should be NCAA Tournament teams and none of the three were tests for the Wolverines.
Michigan scored the ball at will, played great defense, and crashed the glass at high levels. Towards the end of November, not many teams, if any, have better resumes than Michigan after this tournament.
Michigan's front court will be a problem for anyone to face
It didn't take too long for the Wolverines' three big-man starting lineup to work out, and once it clicked, it's dominant. If Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson, and Aday Mara are on their game -- maybe just their B-game -- Michigan is going to be hard to beat.
That was proven yet again on Wednesday in Michigan's dominant win over Gonzaga in Las Vegas. Lendeborg continues to shine and show why he was the top-rated transfer. Lendeborg can shoot the 3, defend, and pass. Johnson is athletic and a terror on the boards, while Mara is as good as anyone under the basket with a nice ability to pass.
The trio combined for 44 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists. Lendeborg had a double-double and both Johnson and Mara were active around the hoop. With all three of them on the court -- it's going to be a challenge for any team to stop.
3-point shooting might be a fun rollercoaster this season
You might not ever know what kind of shooting Michigan will have, but when it's working, it's a work of art. In both of the Wolverines' close wins over Wake Forest and TCU, Michigan shot 16% and 31%, and Michigan had to rely on fast-break points and getting looks under the hoop.
But for the second game in a row, on Wednesday, Michigan was hot from behind the arc. In the first half, Michigan shot 57% from deep and five players made at least one 3.
The Wolverines would continue to hit from deep and finish shooting 48% from 3. Trey McKenney knocked down three of them and Nimari Burnett was a perfect 4-of-4 from long range.
The Wolverines are already dominant under the basket with their three bigs, so if Michigan can knock down the triple -- as we've seen in the last few games -- the Wolverines' offense looks unstoppable. But until we see more consistency from the 3-point shooting, it might be a rollercoaster of a ride this season.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- Rich Eisen says one Wolverine could be a 'top-five' player in Michigan history
- Top SEC commit to visit Michigan for Ohio State showdown
- National analysts have similar mindsets when picking Michigan vs. Ohio State game
- Takeaways from Michigan's blowout win over Auburn
- Ohio State HC Ryan Day talks injuries, scouts Michigan ahead of 'The Game'