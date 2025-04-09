Michigan's Trey McKenney added to U.S. Nike Hoops Summit team
Michigan Basketball's five-star combo guard Trey McKenney is set to play in the Nike Hoop Summit this weekend for the U.S. team. The game is set to take place this Saturday, April 12 at 10 pm ET on USA Network and Peacock.
The Michigan native is considered one of the top prospects in the 2025 class, committing to the Wolverines as the No. 1 overall player in the state and the No. 3 combo guard in the nation. He held over 35 offers from some of the top programs around the country, including Georgetown, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas, and Kansas.
Despite that long list of options, McKenney elected to remain home in the state of Michigan and play for the Wolverines. There's no question that McKenney is expected to play an important role for head coach Dusty May in the 2025-26 season and beyond, with some believing he could ultimately assume a starting role at some point next season.
In the meantime, Michigan fans will be able to get another look at the future Wolverine in action this weekend.
