Michigan F Yaxel Lendeborg Trolls Michigan State Ahead of Rivalry Game

Michigan is currently hosting Michigan State, and like normal, Yaxel Lendeborg made a statement with his choice of shirtwear during shootaround. Typically, Lendeborg has been seen wearing the jersey of his teammates. Roddy Gayle Jr.'s when the Wolverines played Ohio State, Morez Johnson's when Michigan played Illinois, and most recently, L.J. Cason's after he suffered a torn ACL.

This time, he was wearing a shirt of his coach, Dusty May. But not just any May shirt. It was a shirt showing May sitting in front of the Michigan State student section back when the Wolverines played MSU in East Lansing. May went out to capture the scene prior to the game, sat down, and was heckled — and cursed at — by the Spartans' student section.

The shirt also had May's saying of "There's no way I'm ducking and running from this smoke now."

May's full quote

Following Michigan's 83-71 win back on January 30th against Michigan State, May was asked about the scene of him sitting on the bench ahead of the game with several Michigan State students yelling at him.

"I was actually just taking a peek," May said at the time. "I thought when we pulled in, the students were still lined up down the block. And even when we rode in at the Kalamazoo entrance or whatever, there's a long line.

"And saw the students. I was like, 'OK, they're not in yet.' But, man, this building. This is big time. There's a lot of anticipation for this game. And so I walked by and I was greeted. As soon as I stuck my head out on the court and at that point, I was like, 'There's no way I'm ducking and running from this smoke now.'

"This stuff doesn't bother me. And so I just let them get all their frustration, their animosity out early. And then that way they can enjoy the game. So I felt like I contributed to the environment just a little bit."

Michigan has already wrapped up the Big Ten title outright, but the Wolverines are looking to sweep the season series against the Spartans. The Wolverines have been one of the most dominant teams in the country and with tournament time coming up, Michigan wants to end things on a high note.

The Wolverines are also looking to adapt to life without Cason. He was the primary backup point guard to Elliot Cadeau when he needed a breather.