Michigan basketball officially signs final 2025 commitment to the class
Michigan men's basketball officially announced the signing of forward Patrick Liburd, who goes by 'Ricky'. Liburd was a late commit for the Wolverines. He committed to Michigan back on May 16, and picked the Wolverines over schools like Coastal Carolina, Cornell, Dartmouth, Murray State, and Jacksonville State, among others.
The 6-foot-6 forward out of Fort Lauderdale (FL) isn't ranked per the Composite, but 247Sports has Liburd as a three-star prospect. He is ranked as the 57th-best SF in the 2025 class. With Liburd's signing, Michigan has now signed three prospects in the '25 cycle: Five-star Trey McKenney, four-star Winters Grady, and Liburd. Forward Oscar Goodman was also part of the class, but he reclassified during the season to become a '24 signee.
Recently, Dusty May spoke about Liburd on 'Defend the Block', and with May having roots in Florida, he heard about him getting out of his LOI with Coastal Carolina. Michigan knew they wanted to land Liburd as he was late getting on the scene compared to other prospects.
"This was a situation where he developed. He was -- I don't want to say a late developer, but he was kind of late on the scene as he was recruited mostly by Ivy Leagues and good mid-majors in the early signing period," May said. "We had heard rumors that he was getting out of his [Letter of Intent with Coastal Carolina], and there was a couple other high-level schools that were going to go in to see him.
What will Liburd's role be? Well at first, he's likely going to be depth behind some talented players. But May views Liburd as someone who will develop into a 3-and-D type of player who can shoot the long shot and lock in on defense.
"We've had trouble getting long, rangy wings — the 3-and-D type wings. There's not a lot of them out there," May said. "It's why the NBA is constantly looking for them as well.
"He has skill. He has shooting ability. He's a hard worker. From an intangible standpoint, he's just someone that we felt like could really develop, especially if he's patient this year and learning from these older guys who play the game at a high level."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Top Michigan football prospect shuts recruitment down after receiving projection to play for Wolverines
Michigan football lands four-star defensive lineman in the 2026 class
4-star LB Nick Abrams recaps Michigan football visit: 'This could be a place where I call home'
Ranking every projected starting Big Ten QB entering 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson