Michigan in the running for elite five-star prospect
The Michigan Wolverines are in the running to land a point guard who is described as being the "most dominant and dynamic lead guard" in the 2025 class. Darrius Acuff Jr, a five-star point guard out of IMG Academy, is nearing his decision according to a report from On3 Sports - and the Wolverines are squarely in the mix.
Although landing a guy like Acuff Jr. would signal May's first massive win on the recruiting trail, the first year head coach has already proven that he knows how to bring talent to Ann Arbor. Since taking over for former U-M head coach Juwan Howard back in March, May added six guys who figure to be big time contributors for the Wolverines when the season kicks off later this year.
That list of transfers is headlined by 7-1, 220 pound center Vlad Goldin. The big man was part of May's roster at Florida Atlantic, where he averaged 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game during the 2023-24 season. Goldin is joined by transfers Sam Walters (Alabama), Roddy Gayle Jr. (Ohio State), Tre Donaldson (Auburn), Danny Wolf (Yale), and Rubin Jones (North Texas).
But even with all of the solid additions through the portal, the reality is that having elite guard play is essential if you hope to compete for National Championships - and that's exactly what Michigan would get with a guy like Acuff Jr.
Here's the full scouting report on the five-star point guard from 247 Sports:
"Acuff is the most dominant and dynamic lead guard in the class, who plays with outward confidence. He controls the offensive end of the floor with the ball in his hands and has a variety of versatile tools at his disposal. Firstly, he’s cut-up and powerful with long arms (a +4.5 inch wingspan). So, when he drops his body to attack, he can absorb contact without getting pushed off his line, whether that be in the open floor or half-court. That contributes to his ability to dictate his own pace and avoid getting sped up. He’s got a good early feel for how to play pick-and-roll, and loves to both change his angle right before reaching the screen and also split those defenders just when coming off. He’ll attack hard in the open floor and can really get downhill with his increasing power and sheer force.
"As Acuff has sculpted his frame, he’s simultaneously become more explosive and improved his first-step, but it’s often his second-move, or counter, that is especially lethal. He’s got a lot of different options when he goes through his legs mid-drive and has even become adept at adding a burst of speed, and accelerating, in the midst of his attack. Inside, the lane he has a full assortment of scoring options including crafty wrong-footed finishes, complete use of both hands at the rim, and good range on his runner. He is also a tough shot-maker and improving overall shooter who is equally dangerous off the catch or dribble, and doesn’t need much separation to get his shot off.
"Acuff is most effective when he’s making those around him better and asserting himself as efficiently as possible. He has good vision and is a talented passer, but like many young scoring lead guards, he can sometimes dominate the ball and settle for unnecessarily tough shots. Defensively, his physicality and competitiveness should be long-term assets, while he gradually seems to be getting a little looser in his hips."
Arkansas and Kansas seem to be leading in his recruitment at the moment, but it would be a mistake to count out Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines in this one.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Big Ten coach on ’24 Michigan football: ‘They’ve got to rebuild’
Ranking the top 5 Michigan safeties from the Jim Harbaugh era
Michigan Cornerbacks: One thing I like, one thing I don’t, one thing to watch