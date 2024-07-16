Michigan Cornerbacks: One thing I like, one thing I don’t, one thing to watch
Just one week away from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, excitement builds for the 2024 college football season. Fall camps across the country are just around the corner, and we are now less than 50 days away from Michigan Football’s season-opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31.
Coming off arguably its best season in program history, the Wolverines bring another loaded roster into 2024 in the form of “Team 145”. In preparation for the upcoming year, it’s a good time to break down each position group for the Wolverines with “one thing I like”, “one thing I don’t” and “one thing to watch”. Up next is a position with a future first round NFL Draft pick and several new faces — Cornerback
One Thing I Like
Rising junior Will Johnson is the best cornerback in the country, it’s that simple. The former five-star prospect has been nothing short of sensational during his first two seasons in Ann Arbor, and there’s no reason to think he won’t continue to thrive in Year 3. In 26 career games (16 starts) at U-M, Johnson has totaled 54 tackles, including three for loss, seven interceptions, one returned for a touchdown and 14 pass breakups. In 2023, Johnson was a first team All-American and All-Big Ten selection, and also was the Defensive MVP of the National Championship Game. This will be Johnson’s final year at Michigan, and he’s had a remarkable career already. Next April, the cornerback will hear his name called early in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
One Thing I Don’t
Beyond Johnson, this is a position group that’s filled with question marks. That’s not to say there’s a lack of cornerback talent in Ann Arbor, quite the contrary. It’s just that the talent in the room hasn’t had a chance to prove itself at the Power Four level in college football yet. Michigan added transfer corners Aamir Hall (Albany) and Ricky Johnson (UNLV) this past May, both of whom bring college experience with them from a lower level. Hall was an FCS All-American at Albany, which is encouraging. Johnson, meanwhile, put up very good numbers over his final 25 games at UNLV: 71 tackles, 14 pass breakups, four interceptions. The big question with guys like Hall and Johnson is whether there experience will hold up against Power Four competition. I’m confident it will, but until we see it that remains an unknown.
As a bonus “one thing I don’t like”, losing sophomore cornerback D.J. Waller to the transfer portal and eventually to Kentucky was also unfortunate. Waller appeared in 11 games for the Wolverines as a true freshman last season and flashed good potential. He also had an interception in Michigan’s spring game in April, before he entered the portal. It would’ve been nice to see Waller continue to develop in Ann Arbor.
One Thing To Watch
Despite losing Waller, Michigan has several young defensive backs we’re keeping an eye on who could play a role this fall. The top name is redshirt freshman Jyaire Hill, who seems poised for a breakout season and could even work his way into the starting lineup for the Wolverines. The 6-foot-2, 181-pounder was a huge win for Michigan over his homestate Illinois in the 2023 recruiting class, and the Wolverines could reap the rewards as soon as this fall. Beyond Hill, another guy to watch is redshirt junior Ja’Den McBurrows, who dealt with injury struggles two years ago but made some contributions in the secondary and on special teams last year.
