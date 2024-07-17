Ranking the top 5 Michigan safeties from the Jim Harbaugh era
Jim Harbaugh coached a successful tenure with Michigan from 2015-2023 before heading back to the NFL. While Harbaugh is now with the Los Angeles Chargers, Wolverine fans will always remember what Harbaugh did for Michigan and what he did to bring the Wolverines back to a perennial power.
I'm onto the final positional rankings under coach Harbaugh: safeties. Like the cornerbacks, it feels like Michigan has had such good safety play since 2015 under Harbaugh. Especially in the past few years, the Wolverines have had consistent, solid play from the backend of the secondary. Currently, Michigan has a couple of really good ones.
If you missed it, I've already ranked the following positions from the Harbaugh era: QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs, O-lineman, Edge, Interior D-line, LBs, CBs
1. Jabrill Peppers (2014-2016)
Career stats: 125 tackles, 21.5 TFLs, four sacks, one interception, 10 pass deflections, and one forced fumble; 45 carries for 239 yards and five touchdowns
Not many players were more exciting than Jabrill Peppers on the football field. The former five-star did whatever Michigan needed him to do. He played offense, special teams, and defense -- making game-changing plays on all three sides.
At Michigan, Peppers was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, a two-time All-American, finished fifth in the Heisman voting (2015), 2016 Paul Hornung Award winner as the nation's most versatile player, 2016 Lott IMPACT Trophy winner, and won the Big Ten's Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year in 2015.
2. Rod Moore (2021-present)
Career stats: 141 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, six interceptions, and seven pass deflections
The former three-star from Ohio came to the Wolverines without his home state OSU making him an offer -- big mistake. Moore has been an instant-impact player on the Wolverines since he arrived in 2021.
So far in his Michigan career, Moore has started 27 games, has been a two-time All-Big Ten selection, and shared team Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2021. He had a career-high nine tackles against Ohio State in the 2021 win as a freshman.
Moore is still on the team, but is currently hurt.
3. Daxton Hill (2019-2021)
Career stats: 151 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, four interceptions,16 pass deflections, and three fumble recoveries
Jim Harbaugh won a huge recruiting battle over Alabama by getting Daxton Hill to come to Ann Arbor. The former five-star chose the Wolverines in the end and played a three-year career with Michigan before going to the NFL.
He played both nickel and safety, but he started more games at safety, which is why I have him here. During his tenure with the maize and blue, Hill was an All-Big Ten player in 2021 and was named the team's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019. Hill was a big part of the Wolverines' defensive emergence in '21.
4. Josh Metellus (2016-2019)
Career stats: 186 tackles, nine TFLs, one sack, five interceptions, one touchdown, 16 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery
Some Michigan fans would get frustrated with Josh Metellus at safety during some plays, but Metellus never lacked confidence and speed. Metellus would be able to make a play on the ball with his speed and get to the ball carrier.
During his time at Michigan, he was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and started 38 games. He finished third in tackles in 2019 with 74. He was tied with the most interceptions on the team in 2018 with three.
5. Makari Paige (2020-present)
Career stats: 90 tackles, one TFL, one sack, one interception, four pass deflections, and one fumble recovery
Makari Paige has been as consistent at safety as they come. Never starring on the Michigan defense, but he's been solid and reliable. He has started 20 games in his three seasons and been a two-time All-Big Ten selection.
With Rod Moore down with an injury, Paige will now have the spotlight on him to lead the safety room and become that safety Michigan can lean on in tight situations.
