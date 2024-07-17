Wolverine Digest

Ranking the top 5 Michigan safeties from the Jim Harbaugh era

The Wolverines have had solid, consisent safety play under Jim Harbaugh

Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jabrill Peppers (5) runs as Ohio State Buckeyes defenders Terry McLaurin (83) and Eric Glover-Williams (19) pursue during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Michigan Wolverines lead at half 10-7. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh coached a successful tenure with Michigan from 2015-2023 before heading back to the NFL. While Harbaugh is now with the Los Angeles Chargers, Wolverine fans will always remember what Harbaugh did for Michigan and what he did to bring the Wolverines back to a perennial power.

I'm onto the final positional rankings under coach Harbaugh: safeties. Like the cornerbacks, it feels like Michigan has had such good safety play since 2015 under Harbaugh. Especially in the past few years, the Wolverines have had consistent, solid play from the backend of the secondary. Currently, Michigan has a couple of really good ones.

1. Jabrill Peppers (2014-2016)

Nov 12, 2016; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Bo Bower (41) and Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Manny Rugamba (5) tackle Michigan Wolverines running back Jabrill Peppers (5) at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa beat Michigan 14 to 13. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports / Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 125 tackles, 21.5 TFLs, four sacks, one interception, 10 pass deflections, and one forced fumble; 45 carries for 239 yards and five touchdowns

Not many players were more exciting than Jabrill Peppers on the football field. The former five-star did whatever Michigan needed him to do. He played offense, special teams, and defense -- making game-changing plays on all three sides.

At Michigan, Peppers was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, a two-time All-American, finished fifth in the Heisman voting (2015), 2016 Paul Hornung Award winner as the nation's most versatile player, 2016 Lott IMPACT Trophy winner, and won the Big Ten's Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year in 2015.

2. Rod Moore (2021-present)

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) runs against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (9) in the fourth quarter in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 141 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, six interceptions, and seven pass deflections

The former three-star from Ohio came to the Wolverines without his home state OSU making him an offer -- big mistake. Moore has been an instant-impact player on the Wolverines since he arrived in 2021.

So far in his Michigan career, Moore has started 27 games, has been a two-time All-Big Ten selection, and shared team Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2021. He had a career-high nine tackles against Ohio State in the 2021 win as a freshman.

Moore is still on the team, but is currently hurt.

3. Daxton Hill (2019-2021)

Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill dreams up a pass to Michigan State wide receiver Cody White during first half action Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Michigan Stadium. Syndication Detroitfreepress / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Career stats: 151 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, four interceptions,16 pass deflections, and three fumble recoveries

Jim Harbaugh won a huge recruiting battle over Alabama by getting Daxton Hill to come to Ann Arbor. The former five-star chose the Wolverines in the end and played a three-year career with Michigan before going to the NFL.

He played both nickel and safety, but he started more games at safety, which is why I have him here. During his tenure with the maize and blue, Hill was an All-Big Ten player in 2021 and was named the team's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019. Hill was a big part of the Wolverines' defensive emergence in '21.

4. Josh Metellus (2016-2019)

Jan 1, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) carries the ball as Michigan Wolverines defensive back Josh Metellus (14) and defensive back Lavert Hill (24) tackle during the first quarter of the 2020 VRBO Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats: 186 tackles, nine TFLs, one sack, five interceptions, one touchdown, 16 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery

Some Michigan fans would get frustrated with Josh Metellus at safety during some plays, but Metellus never lacked confidence and speed. Metellus would be able to make a play on the ball with his speed and get to the ball carrier.

During his time at Michigan, he was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and started 38 games. He finished third in tackles in 2019 with 74. He was tied with the most interceptions on the team in 2018 with three.

5. Makari Paige (2020-present)

Michigan defensive back Makari Paige (7) tries to block a pass from Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill (10) during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Career stats: 90 tackles, one TFL, one sack, one interception, four pass deflections, and one fumble recovery

Makari Paige has been as consistent at safety as they come. Never starring on the Michigan defense, but he's been solid and reliable. He has started 20 games in his three seasons and been a two-time All-Big Ten selection.

With Rod Moore down with an injury, Paige will now have the spotlight on him to lead the safety room and become that safety Michigan can lean on in tight situations.

