Michigan Lands 7'2", Shot-Blocking Center Moustapha Thiam From Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines are loading up some big men via the transfer portal.

First, Michigan landed Tennessee big man J.P. Estrella, then on Thursday, the Wolverines added LSU big man Jalen Reed — who suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries. Then on Friday, the biggest get yet, Michigan received a commitment from Cincinnati big man Moustapha Thiam.

Thiam comes to Ann Arbor after two years of collegiate basketball. He began his career at UCF before transferring to Cincinnati, where he played this past season.

Thiam was an All-Big 12 center this past year, averaging 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The 7-footer also averaged over one block per game. He shot just under 30% from three, which shows he has the ability to knock down the deep shot, too.

What Thiam's commitment means for Michigan

With the additions of Thiam, Esterlla, and Reed, it's a forgone conclusion that the Wolverines are set to lose at least one of Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr., if not both.

As Thiam's commitment came in, Johnson Jr. announced he was entering the NBA Draft, but he was going to maintain his collegiate eligibility.

Michigan remains hopeful it can get Johnson Jr. back for one more season, and if that would happen, the Wolverines would have four big men they could rotate around each other. All four have shown they can hit the deep ball, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Michigan use some big lineups next season, but that's a big if on Johnson Jr. returns to Ann Arbor.

Plug and play starting center

Thiam will come to Ann Arbor with a ton of experience. In his two years playing college basketball, Thiam has started all 65 games he has played.

He fits the prototype that Dusty May searches for at center. Thiam has a similar build to both Vlad Goldin and Aday Mara — the past two starting centers May landed from the transfer portal. He is a player who has a nice touch around the rim, can rebound the ball, shoot from outside, and is an intimidating force down low.

Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Thiam notched a team high 50 blocks at Cincinnati this past season. Then in his freshman year at UCF, he blocked 88 shots, which was the fourth-best in the nation, and the top shot blocker in the Big 12 Conference.

He is well conditioned, playing nearly 28 minutes per game, and with how May likes to run his team up and down the floor — Thiam will fit right in next season.