Michigan Big Man Morez Johnson Jr. Announces NBA Draft Plans

It appeared like Michigan was going to have a good front court when Dusty May added both Aday Mara (UCLA) and Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois) last spring via the transfer portal. It turned out, the Wolverines didn't just have a good front court, but one of the best in the nation.

Teams couldn't score against Michigan down low and both Mara and Johnson Jr. were matchup nightmares for the opposition.

Sadly, for Michigan fans, it might've lasted just one season. As of this writing, Mara has yet to announce his future decision, but all signs point to him heading to the NBA Draft.

As for Johnson Jr., he announced on Friday afternoon that he would enter the 2026 NBA Draft, but he would keep his collegiate eligibility open. Which means, Johnson Jr. will go through the Combine and evaluate where he stands in the draft. That will take place from May 10-17 and then a 10-day window will open, where he will need to make a final decision.

Johnson Jr. at Michigan

After playing a limited role at Illinois during his true freshman season, Johnson Jr. played a big-time role for Dusty May's squad in his sophomore year. The 6'9" forward started all 40 games en route to a national title, and he averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds, while blocking at least one shot a game.

Johnson Jr.'s best game came against USC, where he scored 29 points for Michigan. He scored in double figures in all but one game for the Wolverines during the NCAA Tournament.

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In what might be his last game wearing the Maize and Blue, Johnson Jr. scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against UConn in the national title.

As of now, Johnson Jr. is a projected late first-round draft pick, but his stock could continue to climb if players opt out of the draft, and with a good Combine showing.

Michigan's future

At the same time of Johnson Jr.'s announcement, Michigan gained a commitment from 7'2" center Moustapha Thiam, who starred at Cincinnati this past season. Thiam was an All-Big 12 center and will likely take Aday Mara's place when he announces his decision to enter the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Wolverines have gained commitments from three big men in the portal. Prior to Thiam committing to Michigan, the Wolverines had landed Tennessee big man J.P. Estrella and LSU athletic big Jalen Reed — who has battled injuries.

It appears like May and Co. are preparing life without both Mara and Johnson Jr. in 2026-27.