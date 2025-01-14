Michigan Basketball: Vlad Goldin earns recognition after dominant week of Big Ten play
Michigan men's basketball is rolling, having won five consecutive games and climbed to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
This past week, the Wolverines also improved to 5-0 in Big Ten Conference play with wins over UCLA and Washington, and center Vlad Goldin was a major reason why. Against the Bruins and Huskies, the seven-footer averaged 27.5 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting a ridiculous 76% from the floor (19-for-25).
For his efforts, Goldin was recognized as Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Iowa's Payton Sandfort.
This was the second time this season that Goldin has been recognized as 'Player of the Week' in the conference, having previously done so back on Dec. 9.
Goldin's week began with a career performance against UCLA, in which the seven-foot center had a career-high 36 points (including a career-best 13 field goals), seven rebounds and two assists in leading the Wolverines to a 94-75 win. Goldin's 36 points were the most by a Wolverine since Daniel Horton had 39 against Illinois on Feb. 21, 2006.
Then, on Sunday, Goldin followed up that performance by scoring a game-high 19 points and adding seven rebounds and three assists in Michigan's 91-75 win over Washington.
Meanwhile, Sandfort averaged 26.5 points, six rebounds and 3. 5 steals in leading Iowa to wins over Nebraska and Indiana. Sandfort shot 55.6 percent from the floor (15-of-27), 52.6 (10-of-19) from 3-point range and 92.9 (13-of-14) from the free throw stripe during the week.
Michigan (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) returns to action on Thursday, traveling to Minnesota (8-8, 0-5) in the first meeting between the Wolverines and Goldin Gophers this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, with FS1 carrying the televised broadcast.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7