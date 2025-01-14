Michigan Basketball: Vlad Goldin earns recognition after dominant week of Big Ten play

Guess who is the Big Ten's Player of the Week? (well sharing it with Iowa's Payton Sandfort)



Vlad's week:

» 27.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.5 apg, 76.0% (FG: 19-for-25)

» UCLA: career-high 36 points (career-best 13 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, tied a career-high nine free throws

»… pic.twitter.com/IC53FvezoP