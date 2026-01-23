Michigan Signee Taking Hiatus From Basketball Following Cancer Diagnosis

Michigan basketball class of 2026 signee Marcus Moller, a 7-foot-3 center from Denmark, will be stepping away from his international club after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Moller's Unicaja Club released a statement on Friday regarding Moller's situation.

"In recent days, our Liga U player, Marcus Moller, has had to deal with a medical situation that has forced him to temporarily stop playing sports, the statement read. "After undergoing medical tests, he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. The young Dane is currently in his home country, where he is receiving medical treatment, accompanied by his family. The Club sends him our full support so that he can focus all his efforts on his recovery."

The Michigan basketball program also released a statement on Friday, giving Moller its full support during his recovery.

"We want Marcus to know that he will not face this alone, as so many people are thinking of him and sending him strength every single day,” the statement from Michigan basketball said. “While he focuses on his health and recovery, we truly look forward to having Marcus with us in Ann Arbor this summer and are beyond excited for his future as a Wolverine.”

Thinking of U-M signee Marcus Moller and his loved ones. Wishing strength, courage, and hope today and always. @unicajaCB



Michigan's class of 2026

Moller is part of a four-man class heading to Ann Arbor to play for Dusty May next season, which also includes power forward Quinn Costello, shooting guard Joseph Hartman and small forward Malachi Brown.

Before having to take a pause from basketball, Moller was averaging over 11 points and nearly nine rebounds per game for his U-22 club team.

As the Wolverines' statement read, the program will plan to have him on campus in Ann Arbor this summer.

In the meantime, Moller will go through his process of recovering before he gets back on the hardwood.

