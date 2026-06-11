NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Where Michigan Basketball's Big Three Land

The 2026 NBA Draft is less than two weeks away and Michigan will have three players selected in the first round. The question remaining is whether all three players will become lottery selections. Let's take a look at three different mock drafts and see where Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. are predicted to go.

CBS Sports has Wolverines going back-to-back

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In CBS Sports' latest 2026 NBA mock draft, all three Wolverines are slotted to go in the lottery.

Center Aday Mara is the first Michigan player off the board, going No. 11 to the Golden State Warriors. Mara would team up with Steph Curry and with how many threes the Warriors enjoy to shoot, the 7'3" center would have a chance to eat away at second-chance points.

Right behind Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg goes No. 12 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After winning the NBA title last season, the Thunder were eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. Lendeborg could provide OKC with some versatility next season.

Lastly, Morez Johnson Jr. goes No. 14 to the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson Jr., who was a big winner at the Combine, has moved up draft boards and it's very possible he lands in the lottery. He would fit the Hornets' young roster and bring incredible energy to the front court.

SI has only one Wolverine in the lottery — two teaming back up

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In SI's latest NBA mock draft, all three Wolverines go in the first round — obviously — but only one of them lands in the lottery.

It's becoming more and more probable that the Charlotte Hornets select a Wolverine with their 14th pick, and that's where Yaxel Lendeborg goes in this mock. Like most teams, Charlotte would be looking at Lendeborg's versatility and it could slide the veteran around. However, Lendeborg's age could hinder some teams — SI thinks.

Right after Lendeborg, the first selection outside the lottery, the Chicago Bulls take Aday Mara with pick No. 15. The Bulls would be looking for a new starting center, and Mara could slot right into the starting rotation on opening night. With a 7'6" wingspan, Mara could become dangerous on both ends of the court.

A few picks later, at No. 18, the Hornets take Morez Johnson Jr. It would be a reunion for Lendeborg and Johnson Jr., who played just one season of basketball with one another. After winning a title, both players know how each other play, and it would be an interesting dynamic going into camp.

Bleacher Report's latest mock has Mara going higher

David Banks-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report came out with a new mock draft on Thursday and it features all three Wolverines in the lottery.

Center Aday Mara slots in at No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Hawks. Mara's draft stock continues to surge and it's possible he is indeed the first Michigan player off the board. He was the most dynamic shot blocker in college basketball and the UCLA transfer developed a reliable three-point shot.

Forward Yaxel Lendeborg goes No. 11 to the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry's team is looking at Lendeborg and likes what he brings to the table. The Warriors have a history of playing unselfish basketball, and there is nothing selfish about the Big Ten Player of the Year. Lendeborg came to Michigan has 'the man' but never forced his hand.

Finally, at No. 14, the Charlotte Hornets take a familiar face in Morez Johnson Jr. The Hornets are looking for a new '4', but Charlotte could also move Johnson Jr. to the '5' — either way, it appears the Hornets have serious interest.