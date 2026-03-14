Social Media Erupts After Yaxel Lendeborg’s Game-Winning Three Lifts Michigan Over Wisconsin

For the second game in a row, it took some late heroics for Michigan to survive in the Big Ten Tournament. But survive and advance they did. The Wolverines got the job done on Friday when Ohio State made a late push and the Maize and Blue had to do the same.

Michigan found itself up 54-39 with just over 10 minutes left in the game, but Wisconsin went on a tear of its own. The Badgers would go on to hit five threes and take a 62-58 lead over the Wolverines. Michigan would stay in the game, but it took the Big Ten Player of the Year to capitalize down the stretch.

As time was winding down, Yaxel Lendeborg would hit a 24-foot three to give Michigan a 68-65 win. With just 0.3 seconds left on the clock, the Badgers' Hail Mary attempt would be denied.

After going 29-2 in the regular season, Michigan's only losses came to the hands of Wisconsin and Duke. The Wolverines were able to avenge their earlier loss to the Badgers and have now split the series 1-1. Wisconsin has been able to give Michigan more than it wants on the court, but Michigan was able to get the win that really counts — getting to the finals.

Leading the charge for Michigan was Aday Mara with 16 points and Elliot Cadeau was right behind him with 15 points. Lendeborg scored 12, but was mostly quiet up until later in the second half. It was back-to-back games that Lendeborg wasn't super aggressive, and let the game come to him.

The Wolverines will now move on to play in the Big Ten Tournament Finals, which will be played on Sunday. Michigan will either get Purdue or UCLA.

After Lendeborg's three went in, social media went berserk. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.

The Big Ten Player of the Year comes through in the clutch

The Big Ten Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/0SouXQKE6E — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 14, 2026

YAXEL!!!!! THAT'S WHY HE'S THE BIG TEN POTY!!! 💥



MICHIGAN WINS!!... getting redemption for their only Big Ten loss this season



We are the 1st team in the new super sized format to pick up a win vs ALL other 17 conference teams in the same year. The Wolverines were led by… pic.twitter.com/VW6HlzGB6k — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) March 14, 2026

Stone Cold Yaxel!!! 〽️ Go Blue!!! https://t.co/ViRHvnOuOc — Jamie Morris (@JMorris23) March 14, 2026

Big shot from the Big Ten player of the year.. Yax is that dude. — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) March 14, 2026

Hell of a shot Yax! #goblue @umichbball one more to go! — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) March 14, 2026

Excellent basketball game between two good programs

What an awesome basketball game https://t.co/Vn4ABO1m9t — David Cone (@davidadamcone) March 14, 2026

If Michigan never plays Wisconsin again, that would be totally fine with me.



Yaxel did what big time players do with the game on the line.



I feel like this Michigan team has been through every possible scenario this year. Just totally battle-tested. What a freaking season. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 14, 2026

Revenge is a dish served cold. At your own game. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) March 14, 2026

One special team

Michigan has now beaten every Big Ten team in basketball.



They have beaten some teams twice, like Michigan State.



They have beaten a single team 3 times, and that team is Ohio State.



Let’s get greedy and snatch another banner tomorrow! #GoBlue — Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) March 14, 2026