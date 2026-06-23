AD Warde Manuel Issues Statement Regarding Dusty May Leaving Michigan For NBA

The Dallas Mavericks made things official on Tuesday when they announced the hiring of Dusty May as their next head coach. Following the announcement from Dallas, it was time for Michigan to say its goodbyes.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel officially announced May's departure from the program, and appointed Mike Boynton Jr. as the interim head coach. It will now be up to Boynton Jr. to salvage Michigan's roster just days after practices resumed in Ann Arbor.

Manuel acknowledged that May's decision was disappointing for the Wolverines' basketball program, but he also thanked May for what he's done for Michigan. He took over the program at its worst — an 8-24 record — and instantly restored it. Michigan would go on to make the Sweet 16 in Year 1 under May, and then win the national title in Year 2.

Michigan could opt to go on a national coaching search, but as already mentioned, Boynton Jr. is the man for the job — right now. After landing three transfer big men, along with the No. 2 recruiting class, Boynton Jr.'s only job is to try and keep as much talent in Ann Arbor as possible.

You can read the full statement below:

"While we are disappointed to see Dusty leave Michigan, we are deeply grateful to the May family for the lasting impact they have made on our program and our university", Manuel said"

"In just two seasons, Dusty restored Michigan Basketball to national prominence and led our Wolverines through one of the greatest chapters in program history, culminating in our first national championship in 37 years. His leadership, vision, and belief in our student-athletes helped create a culture of excellence that made the entire Michigan community proud.

"We thank Dusty for his commitment to our program and the University of Michigan, and we wish him, Anna, and their family continued success as he begins this next chapter with the Dallas Mavericks.

"With summer workouts starting this week, Mike Boynton has been appointed head coach in an interim capacity. Mike has been an invaluable member of our staff and a respected leader throughout his career. He knows what Michigan Basketball represents and has earned the trust and respect of our student-athletes and everyone in our program. His experience, character and commitment to our values make him the right person to guide the team during this transition.

"Michigan Basketball’s tradition is as strong as ever, and our future remains bright. We will move forward with confidence, pride, and an unwavering commitment to the championship standard that defines this program."

Wolverines have one player in the mix for next season

Despite Dusty May helping guard Trey McKenney come to Ann Arbor, the rising sophomore already hinted that he's coming back to Michigan next season. McKenney is an easy pick for someone who could leap into stardom in his second season with the team.

Point guard Elliot Cadeau is close with McKenney and, while he has yet to say anything publicly, we feel good about Cadeau returning to Michigan. As long as the Wolverines have their two biggest stars, Michigan can win some basketball games next season.

But retaining some of the Wolverines' big men will also be key. Transfers Moustapha Thiam, JP Estrella, and Jalen Reed will all play big roles for Michigan next season.