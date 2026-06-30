Former Captain Eli Brooks Sends Message to Michigan Roster After Dusty May's Exit

Plenty of players know what it's like to go through a coaching change. It's never an easy transition, but a common one that players must navigate through. And that's where the Wolverines' basketball program is at.

Dusty May left Michigan after two brilliant seasons in Ann Arbor, and is now coaching the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. Both Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau have announced their intentions of coming back to Michigan next season, but there are several players who have yet to publicly determine what they are doing.

One player who knows all about a coaching change is former Michigan captain, Eli Brooks. Brooks, who played at Michigan from 2017-22, was recruited by John Beilein and signed under him. But once he took an NBA job, Juwan Howard was brought in to lead the program.

Appearing on Go Blue Hoops, Brooks spoke to Tim McCormick, and had a message for Michigan's current roster. It's simple; it's Michigan.

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"I mean, this is Michigan," Brooks said. "So at the end of the day, the university, the opportunities here are limitless. And then, like, it's also Michigan. So you're gonna get a great coach no matter what. I mean, I know a lot of people came here for Dusty, but Dusty came here because it's Michigan.

"And I feel like there's gonna be another great coach that comes along and brings this program, carry the torch. So, yeah, I say just trust in the system. And also, it's Michigan, so you have the great, great opportunities, great facilities, everything that you had before."

Brooks trusted the process and led to success

Brooks was down to Villanova and Michigan during his recruiting process, but once John Beilein offered Brooks, he jumped all over it. But he didn't see the playing time he had hoped for in his first two seasons.

Once Beilein left, Brooks had a sitdown with his father about himself potentially looking elsewhere. But at the end of the day, it was Michigan and Brooks believed he was good enough to see the court — so he stuck it out.

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In his third season, and first under Howard, Brooks started all 30 games and would start his final three seasons. The former captain averaged 12.8 points in his final season at Michigan, while shooting nearly 40% from the field.

Brooks is now playing Euroball and traveling overseas to pursue his basketball career.