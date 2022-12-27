Former Wolverine Makes NBA History
It's safe to say that Duncan Robinson has adjusted well to NBA life.
Although Robinson went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, he signed a contract to join the Miami Heat summer league, where he averaged 12.4 PPG and shot 63 percent from beyond the arc. After continuing his success in the g-league, Robinson would ultimately secure a spot on the Heat's roster during the 2019-2020 season.
After two successful seasons as a solid contributor with the Heat, Robinson would sign a massive five-year, $90 million dollar deal in 2021-2022 to remain with the franchise - the largest contract in NBA history for an undrafted player. Now, Robinson is setting the pace once again, this time by reaching 800 three-pointers faster than any other player in NBA history.
Here's a list of Robinson's notable NBA records so far:
Read More
- Fastest player to reach 200 career 3-pointers (69 games)
- Fastest player to reach 300 career 3-pointers (95 games)
- Fastest player to reach 400 career 3-pointers (125 games)
- Fastest player to reach 500 career 3-pointers (152 games)
- Fastest player to reach 600 career 3-pointers (184 games)
- Fastest player to reach 700 career 3-pointers (216 games)
- Fastest player to reach 800 career 3-pointers (263 games)
- Largest contract by an undrafted player ($90 million)
- Single-season 3-pointers by an undrafted player (270)
- Single-season 3-pointers by a 1st or 2nd year player (270)
- Season to season increase in 3-pointers (260, 10 to 270)
- Single-season 3-point percentage (88.2%)
- Single-NBA Finals game 3-point shots made by an undrafted player (7)
- Single-NBA Christmas Day game 3-point shots made (7, tied Kyrie Irving & Brandon Ingram)
- Single-NBA Christmas Day half 3-point shots made (6)