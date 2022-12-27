Former Wolverine Makes NBA History

It's safe to say that Duncan Robinson has adjusted well to NBA life.

Although Robinson went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, he signed a contract to join the Miami Heat summer league, where he averaged 12.4 PPG and shot 63 percent from beyond the arc. After continuing his success in the g-league, Robinson would ultimately secure a spot on the Heat's roster during the 2019-2020 season.

After two successful seasons as a solid contributor with the Heat, Robinson would sign a massive five-year, $90 million dollar deal in 2021-2022 to remain with the franchise - the largest contract in NBA history for an undrafted player. Now, Robinson is setting the pace once again, this time by reaching 800 three-pointers faster than any other player in NBA history.

Here's a list of Robinson's notable NBA records so far: