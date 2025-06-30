Two former Michigan Wolverines have had their NBA team options declined
Professional sports is more than entertainment, it is also a business, with decisions, and sometimes business comes first. The Orlando Magic had to make some tough decisions this week, with the business aspect of the game in mind. They declined team options on center Moe Wagner and shooting guard Caleb Houstan. Both players hail from the University of Michigan.
Wagner had a team option of $11 million, while Houstan's was set to be $2.1 million if the Magic had exercised it. Wagner has been a fan favorite since coming to Orlando. Much like he was in Ann Arbor, Wagner lights up the arena with his infectious play and goofy antics. Houston has struggled to find its way in the NBA. After leaving school early, too early in the eyes of many scouts, he has not been able to contribute consistently.
The Magic retains the Bird Rights to both players. This means that although they declined to exercise the team options, the Magic can still re-sign the players. Wagner averaged 12.9 points per game last year, but due to injuries was only able to play in 30 games total. Houstan averaged 4.1 points per game while playing only 13.6 minutes per game. I would expect the Magic to attempt to retain Wagner. Houstan may have to find another suitor to continue his NBA journey.
