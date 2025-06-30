Wolverine Digest

Two former Michigan Wolverines have had their NBA team options declined

Jerred Johnson

Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner (21) . Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner (21) . Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Professional sports is more than entertainment, it is also a business, with decisions, and sometimes business comes first. The Orlando Magic had to make some tough decisions this week, with the business aspect of the game in mind. They declined team options on center Moe Wagner and shooting guard Caleb Houstan. Both players hail from the University of Michigan.

Wagner had a team option of $11 million, while Houstan's was set to be $2.1 million if the Magic had exercised it. Wagner has been a fan favorite since coming to Orlando. Much like he was in Ann Arbor, Wagner lights up the arena with his infectious play and goofy antics. Houston has struggled to find its way in the NBA. After leaving school early, too early in the eyes of many scouts, he has not been able to contribute consistently.

The Magic retains the Bird Rights to both players. This means that although they declined to exercise the team options, the Magic can still re-sign the players. Wagner averaged 12.9 points per game last year, but due to injuries was only able to play in 30 games total. Houstan averaged 4.1 points per game while playing only 13.6 minutes per game. I would expect the Magic to attempt to retain Wagner. Houstan may have to find another suitor to continue his NBA journey.

Houstan
Orlando Magic guard Caleb Houstan (2) Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

BREAKING: Top-100 elite wide receiver chooses Michigan in major recruiting win

Elite five-star Michigan target shares interesting social media post with Bryce Underwood

Former Michigan star joins forces with Zion Williamson after blockbuster trade

Elite four star WR tabbed as best player in Michigan earns MVP at Rivals camp

Bryce Underwood’s pitch to 5-Star WR Calvin Russell: Did Michigan make a move?

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Basketball