Two Wolverines Earn First-Team All-Big Ten Honors

The women's Big Ten Tournament is set to begin on Wednesday and the Wolverines are strong contenders to win the tournament. Michigan went 24-5 (15-3) this season and drew the No. 3 seed in the tournament. The Maize and Blue's first game will come between the winner of Maryland vs. Oregon/Purdue.

One reason Michigan had another solid season on the hardwood is due to the play of sophomores Olivia Olson and Syla Swords. Both players earned first-team All-Big Ten, as it was announced on Tuesday.

Along with Olson and Swords, Brooke Quarles Daniels was named to the Big Ten's All-Defensive team, and Mila Holloway made All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

It is just the fourth time that Michigan has had two players earn first-team honors from the coaches in the same season.

Olson continues her tremendous collegiate career

MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During her first season in Ann Arbor, Olson was named the Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Year after she set a new Michigan freshman scoring record, recording 553 points. Olson averaged over 16 points per game for the Wolverines.

And this year, Olson made strides. Olson reached the 1,000-point mark for her career with 20 points against No. 2 UCLA and led Michigan averaging 19.6 points per game. She also averaged 6.2 rebounds per game, leading the Wolverines, too.

The Wolverines have relied on the 6'1" guard and will continue to do so entering the Big Ten Tournament and beyond.

Don't forget about Swords

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Olson might be the scorer, Swords is just as important to Michigan's success.

The Canadian guard has played some big-time basketball during her career, playing for Team Canada, and she continues to do so for Michigan. Swords averaged 14.6 points this season, four rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Swords had a pair of massive games for the Wolverines this season. She put up 24 points with three triples and went 3/3 on free throws against No. 15 Michigan State, and then against Nebraska, Swords scored 28 points with four three-pointers.

Earlier in the year, against No. 1 UConn, she scored 29 points and kept Michigan within reach, but the Huskies were too much in the end.

Where Michigan is projected in the NCAA Tournament

With Selection Sunday not too far away, Michigan is currently slotted in as the No. 2 seed, according to ESPN.

The Wolverines are projected to play LMU in Round 1, and then would play the winner of Tennessee vs. Virginia in the Round of 32.