No. 1 portal prospect Yaxel Lendeborg leaning toward Michigan over the NBA
Yaxel Lendeborg, the No. 1 rated player in the transfer portal this cycle, has been committed to the Michigan Wolverines for months now, but his actual status remains unclear. Lendeborg chose head coach Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines on April 5th, but made it very clear to the staff that he wanted to fully participate in the NBA Draft process.
Lendeborg recently went through the "physical combine" portion of the draft and tested off the charts. He came in at 6-foot-8 1/2 inches barefoot, weighed in at 234.6 pounds, has an astonishing 7-foot 4-inch wingspan, and a standing reach of 9-feet and one-half inch. As a side note the scouts stated that he has very large hands as well. All of these factors, even prior to pre-draft workouts, could move Yaxel up draft boards. Yaxel himself stated that he is actually "60/40" leaning towards coming to Ann Arbor. He also revealed some lofty goals for himself and his potential college team if and when he does officially become a Wolverine.
" Man, I am more in between than I can be to be honest. I took the visit to Michigan the visit was amazing, and I really loved it, I would love to play there and then the NBA thing is just you know the end all be all. So, it's like 50/50 maybe, 60/40 maybe...Going to use all ten days to make my decision...if I go to Michigan, I would want to win Big Ten Player of the Year and make the Final Four or it would be a bad year."- Michigan transfer commit Yaxel Lendeborg
Most mock drafts have Yaxel in the 19-30 range of the first round. Again, this is pre-workout mocking so he could shoot up or fall lower based on how he performs. If he is still in the 19-30 range post pre-draft workouts, it may be a smart move to come to Michigan and gain another year of experience and exposure on a national level at an elite program. A solid year, like the one Yaxel envisions for himself, could elevate his draft stock into lottery territory.
