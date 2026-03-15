Michigan Wolverines NCAA Tournament Draw Revealed

It was mixed results for Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines won two games, but Michigan wasn't overly impressive in each win. The Maize and Blue survived a late run made by Ohio State in the Quarterfinals, and then Michigan needed late heroics by Yaxel Lendeborg to survive Wisconsin.

Then on Sunday, Purdue was the better team. In the Big Ten Finals, the Boilermakers imposed their will in the paint and Michigan struggled to contain Trey Kaufman-Renn and Oscar Cluff. Morez Johnson had one of his worst performances of his Michigan career and the Boilermakers had their way en route to an 80-72 win over the Wolverines.

Following Michigan's third loss of the season, the NCAA Tourmanet brackets came out.

Michigan's Seed, Draw

To no one's surprise, Michigan is a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But the Duke Blue Devils drew the overall No. 1 seed and Arizona had the second No. 1 seed after the 'Cats won the Big 12 Tournament.

Which meant the Wolverines landed in the Midwest region as the third No. 1 seed. The Wolverines will play on Thursday in New York against the No. 16 winner of UMBC vs. Howard, which will be played in Dayton.

Assuming the Wolverines get by the Round of 64, Michigan would then play on Saturday against the winner of Georgia vs. Saint Louis.

If the seeds go to plan, Michigan would see No. 4 Alabama in the Sweet 16. The Crimson Tide are the highest scoring team in the country and the Wolverines' defense would have to be high alert for Nate Oats' program. But the Maize and Blue would need to take care of business in the first two rounds first.

As far as the other side of the region, Iowa State drew the No. 2 seed — which was the best outcome for Michigan. The Virginia Cavaliers are the No. 3 seed and with their offense and defense, that could be a team that could challenge anyone.

There is also Tennessee and Kentucky on the opposite end. Two SEC programs have had big wins this season, but injuries have affected the Wildcats this season. Akron, the winner of the MAC, drew the No. 12 seed.

Full Regional Bracket

1 Michigan

2. Iowa State

3. Virginia

4. Alabama

5. Texas Tech

6. Tennessee

7. Kentucky

8. Georgia

9. St. Louis

10. Santa Clara

11. Miami OH vs. SMU winner

12. Akron

13, Hofstra

14, Wright State

15. Tennessee State

16. UMBC vs. Howard winner